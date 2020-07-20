Bassett's Nelson sisters play together, stay together at Ferrum College

When it comes time to go to college, many siblings head off in different directions. Some choose different schools for academic or co-curricular programs and interests.
Not so for Carly and Erin Nelson, who both chose Virginia Route 220-North then Route 40-West to Ferrum College, less than a half hour drive from home.
Separated in age by just 19 months, sisters Carly and Erin Nelson recently finished their sophomore and freshman seasons, respectively, with the Ferrum softball program this past spring. Carly returns this year as a junior infielder for the Panthers, while Erin enters her sophomore year as a pitcher and outfielder.
This is not the first time the sisters from Collinsville have competed together on the same team. Carly started playing softball first and that’s what got Erin interested in the sport. Carly had been playing for almost two years and had to actually beg Erin to try it so they could play together.
Seven years later they’re still playing together.
“Once Erin finally did try out, we never looked back,” Carly said. “We’ve been teammates ever since.”
The duo played three years from 2015-18 at Bassett High School, where Carly was a second baseman/outfielder and Erin was a pitcher/outfielder. They also played travel volleyball together for a year when they were younger,
“Growing up we also played basketball for about six years and soccer for maybe three years together,” Carly said. “In the end, softball was always our favorite sport and we both decided to focus our efforts there.”
The Nelson’s mom, Marti, originally lived in Danville before moving to Collinsville when she was 12 years old. Dad, Ricky, is from Fieldale. Ricky played football, basketball and baseball recreationally growing up, following in his older brothers’ footsteps. Connie-Mack club baseball was more popular at that time, and he devoted more time there. Marti was a captain of the rifle squad for three years at Fieldale-Collinsville High School and was a cheerleader at Patrick Henry Community College.
The apples didn’t fall far from the tree in the Nelson family. Carly, 20, and Erin, 18, are two of four sisters. Megan, 34, who currently lives in Collinsville, grew up playing basketball and scored 1000 points at Fieldale-Collinsville High School.
Erin gives credit to Megan for getting her and Carly into basketball growing up.
“We were introduced to basketball when we were barely even walking and seeing our oldest sister playing was all it took,” Erin said. “Whatever she was doing, we wanted to do.”
Gracie, 11, is the youngest of the four sisters, and has played basketball for two years, soccer for a year and is currently playing travel softball.
Throughout the seven years that Carly and Erin have played together, Ricky coached both in travel ball all seven years and was a volunteer assistant coach at Bassett.
The travel organization, Lady Slammers Fastpitch, that Carly and Erin have played for was founded by Marti and Ricky in 2013. The program is specifically to provide an outlet to the travel softball world for local athletes. The organization started as one team in 2013 with about 10 players. Today, Lady Slammers Fastpitch has five teams with 55+ players.
Carly chose Ferrum because it gave her a feeling of “home.” On her very first visit to campus, its scenery, friendly people, and small size made her feel welcomed.
Erin followed Carly a year later. She chose Ferrum not only because she wanted to be close to home, but also because the school offered her something that no other school could match: being on the field again with her sister.
Carly is a Health and Human Performance major with a concentration in Exercise and Sports Studies and minors in Coaching and Spanish with a 3.81 grade point average through two years at Ferrum. She has made the Dean’s List twice, President’s List twice, and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team twice.
Erin is double-majoring in Pre-Professional Health Sciences with Pre-Therapy emphasis and HHP Exercise Science, with a minor in Psychology, boasting a 3.91 grade point average. She has made the Dean’s List, President’s List, and the ODAC All-Academic Team this year.
The two sisters plan to be back at Ferrum this fall, located 23 miles from their home. Both are looking forward to the 2021 softball season.
“Having our season cut short this year was definitely a heartbreaker, but my teammates and I have been using all the time on our hands to get better.” Carly said. “I can’t wait to be back on the field with them. When we get the chance, I know we are going to make the most of it.”
“Being a freshman with this past season ending unexpectedly gave me what felt like a sneak peek of college softball,” Erin said. “After the countless memories I made in such a short period of time, I can’t wait to see what next season has in store for my teammates and I.”
