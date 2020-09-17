BREAKING: VHSL finalizes schedule for three sports seasons; approves postseason dates for each

The Virginia High School League Executive Committee met on Thursday to approve the previously proposed sports schedule for all three seasons this school year.
The schedule, titled “Championship +1”, was voted on unanimously by the committee. The schedule would begin on December 7 with the first winter sports practices. Winter sports, Season 1 which includes basketball, indoor track and field, swimming and diving, wrestling, and sideline cheer, would run from December 7 – February 20, with first contests on December 21.
Season 2, including football, golf, volleyball, and cross country, would run from February 4 – May 1, with the first contests on March 1. Season 3, including baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, and outdoor track and field, would go from April 12 – June 26, with the first contests on April 26.
The schedule had to be amended after sports for the fall were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Each sport will play 60% of a normal schedule. Football will have seven dates to play six games.
The VHSL said in a release that any game not played due to COVID-19 issues will be treated as a game not played rather than a forfeit. Each district will create district schedules and protocols for handling situations for games affected by COVID-19. Districts and regions will also be responsible for implementing all guidelines and recommendations approved by the VHSL Executive Committee that are designed to decrease exposure to COVID-19 and protect student-athletes, coaches, officials, game administration, and fans. The VHSL staff will work with athletic directors, principals, medical officials, and coach advisory committees to create these guidelines and recommendations.
No local schools have resumed practices for any sport this school year with classes still be taught virtually.
Each sport will hold a state championship. The calendar allows for one week of region tournaments and one week of state tournaments with a semifinal and final. Each region will advance one team to the state tournament in all sports.
Team state championships will be hosted by the team at the top of the bracket if the venue meets VHSL state tournament site requirements. If it does not, the game will be hosted at another school close by that does meet requirements.
Teams not participating in region tournaments will be allowed to schedule one additional game that must be completed by the region deadline.
In individual sports state tournaments: Wrestling will be eight person brackets and a one day event; Cross country runners will advance to state competition based on region finish, with two teams and the top three individuals advancing; Indoor track will qualify the top three region finishers in each event, and time and distance standards will not be used; Outdoor track and swimming and diving will qualify the top 4 region finishers in each event, and time and distance standards will not be used; Boys golf will qualify one team and three individuals per region; Girls golf will qualify through zone qualifiers. Automatic qualifiers are girls who participate on their boy’s team and finish in the top eight at the boys golf state championships.
Dates for each sport’s state finals are finalized except for indoor track and swimming and diving, which will be contingent on venues not yet chosen.
VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun emphasized the importance of having all three sports seasons this school year.
“We have received invaluable input from our school communities, parents, and students who say the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation is extremely important,” Haun said in a release from the VHSL. “The VHSL Executive Committee acknowledges that no plan is perfect. We are in unprecedented times in which we have been forced to create a temporary new normal. We understand this plan, or any plan, will not meet the expectations for those wanting a normal fall, winter, and spring sports season. This plan, however, will allow student-athletes and academic activity participants the opportunity of having a season and playing for a state championship.”
Number of regular season contests per sport:
» Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field, Swim/Dive, Cross Country, Football — 6
» Golf, Wrestling — 8
» Soccer, Tennis — 10
» Volleyball, Baseball, Softball — 12
» Basketball — 14
Sports schedules by season: Winter (Basketball, Indoor Track, Swim & Dive, Wrestling)
» First practice — Dec. 7 (basketball) and Dec. 14 (all others)
» First contest — Dec. 21 (basketball) and Dec. 28 (all others)
» Postseason begins — Feb. 8 (basketball) and Feb. 1 (all others)
» VHSL finals — Feb. 18 (wrestling), Feb. 20 (Basketball), and Feb. 13 (others)
Fall (Cross Country, Football, Golf, Volleyball)
» First practice — Feb. 4 (football) and Feb. 15 (all others)
» First contest — Feb. 22 (football) and March 1 (all others)
» Postseason begins — April 7 (football) and April 12 (all others)
» VHSL finals — April 19 (golf), April 23 (volleyball and cross country), May 1 (football)
Spring (Baseball, Soccer, Softball, Tennis, Outdoor Track and Field)
» First practice — April 12
» First contest — April 21 (tennis) and April 26 (all others)
» Postseason begins — May 20 (tennis), June 7 (track), and June 14 (all others)
» VHSL finals — June 11 (tennis), June 18 (track), June 26 (all others)
