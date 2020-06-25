Bassett High School hires DeMario Mattox as new boys basketball coach

The School Board of Henry County approved the Superintendent’s recommendation to fill the Bassett High School boys’ basketball coaching position at its June 25 meeting.
DeMario Mattox will take over at the helm of the Bengals starting this winter. Mattox, who has served as an advisor and instructor in the PHCC Upward Bound program since 2011, has also served students as a coach and assistant coach in Virginia and North Carolina since 2012.
He was previously an assistant boys basketball coach at Carlisle School under Jason Niblett.
“I’m honored and excited to be the next head coach at Bassett High,” Mattox said in a release from the school. “My goal for this program is to focus on a few key concepts; character development, skill development, time, encouragement, dedication, and teamwork.
“My hope is to help mold these young men into bright, brave and respectful individuals on and off the court and to build a program that focuses on skill development which will allow my players to compete at the highest level. The encouragement, dedication and time these young men will put in will help build a solid teamwork foundation that will create success at an optimal level.”
Mattox takes over for former head coach Adam Haynes. The Bengals finished 3-21 last season.
The appointment of Mattox was approved by the Henry County School Board after reconvening from closed session.
“I’m excited to welcome Mr. Mattox to our Bengal family,” BHS Principal Tiffiny Gravely said in a release. “I’m impressed with Mr. Mattox’s enthusiasm and passion for the game of basketball. Even more impressive is his aspiration to build character and leadership in our student-athletes. It’s important to me that we have a coach who cares about our players’ moral development and emotional intelligence just as much as their athletic performance.
I look forward to working with Mr. Mattox as he builds character, leadership, and sportsmanship in our players while teaching them the fundamentals of basketball. I’m confident that he will have a positive impact on our players and mold them into respectable young men.”
