Excitement abounds for high school sports return, but questions still remain

By Cara Cooper
The Virginia High School League Executive Board voted unanimously on Thursday on a schedule for all three sports seasons starting with winter sports in December.
The announcement provided clarity and hope for local athletes and coaches who have been unable to meet together, hold practices or games since schools were shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m excited about it, I’m excited for the kids,” said Patrick County High School Athletic Director Terry Harris. “I’m just glad now it’s somewhat in stone so we can go ahead and start creating our schedules and things like that.”
“It’s exciting. It’s giving our student athletes, our parents, the people in our community some hope for high school athletics,” said Magna Vista AD John Gibbs. “I’ve got a big ole smile on my face right now. It’s exciting for me as an athlete, a coach, an administrator. I’m ready for our kids to get back on the fields and on the courts and be able to play. I know they’re all excited.”
Teams will play 60 percent of their normal schedules. Football will play six games, basketball will play 14, and most others will play 10 or 12. Two weeks for postseasons and state tournaments have also been built into each season.
One stipulation in the announcement was that districts will be responsible for coming up with protocols for handling situations for games affected by COVID-19. Martinsville High School AD Tommy Golding said as of Friday the Piedmont District had not met on coming up with COVID protocols, but the league will in the coming weeks.
“There was no reason to start working on that until we got this approved,” Golding said. “Anything that we do in the Piedmont District we still have to follow the guidelines of what the state sets up, what our local health department does, and what all seven schools have implemented because we can’t do less than what everybody’s protocol is… That’s going to be a long hard road as far as this goes.”
None of the four local schools in the Bulletin area have started practicing or allowing for out-of-season workouts among teams. Patrick County returned to part-time in-person classes this week, and Harris said the school plans to see how the first two weeks of that goes before revisiting what type of process they plan to use to bring students in after school for workouts.
Golding and both Henry County school athletic directors said as of Friday both school boards will not allow students to work out with sports teams until they have returned to in-person teaching. Martinsville and Henry County are still teaching classes all-online, with neither district announcing dates for when students may return.
Basketball is the first sport slated to begin official practices on December 7. Golding said there haven’t been discussions on what to do if students are not back in the classroom by then.
“It’s one of those situations where we’re going to cross that bridge when it comes,” he said. “We hope that we’re back in school by then but you just don’t know.”
Bassett High School AD Jay Gilbert is hopeful students will be back by the time basketball begins.
“We’re planning as if December 7 we’re going to start,” Gilbert said. “But that has to be safe for the people around here, so Henry County School Board has to make that call. We’re going to adjust to whatever they decide and if they decide to cut us loose we’re going to go by the CDC guidelines and make sure our kids are social distancing when they’re working out.
“There’s protocol from our third floor that is letting us know what we can and can’t do as far as practice so it’s not going to be a situation where activities start and it’s just a free for all, everybody starts working out. It’s not going to be that. There’s going to be protocols in place that still protects the kids and keep from cross contaminating different sports.”
The biggest thing, Gilbert said, is to remain hopeful that local COVID number continue to decline.
While sports are scheduled to begin in December, VHSL Director of Communications Mike McCall said via email Friday that as long as Virginia remains in Phase 3 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan “no contact sport may occur.”
“That basically leaves only the running sports, golf, and maybe swim and dive as the only sports that doesn’t fall under a contact sport,” McCall said in an email to the Bulletin. “We’ll continue to work with the Governor’s office and keep dialogue open with his Chief of Staff over the next few months to see if there will be a relaxation of his Phase 3 guidelines.
“It will be up to each individual school division in the state to whether they will allow their students to participate in athletics or academic activities as well if the Phase III guidelines are relaxed.”
“Hopefully the COVID numbers continue to decline so we can get them back on the field,” Gilbert said.
For now, there’s just excitement of having a firm date to look forward to.
“I’m just excited the coaches are going to have a plan in place,” Gilbert said. “We’re putting the schedules together. There are some positives that people are seeing that is a good chance for kids to get back into doing what they love to do.”
“At least there’s something out there,” Golding said. “What we’ve had so far, there’s been a lot of rumors and speculation and now we have something to go by. Is it perfect? No. Does it fit every school system? No. But I think, overall, with the amount of people that have put in and input that has been put in I know every school in the state has had a chance to see it, look at it, put in their input before this was ever approved… This was the best thing we had to ensure that all kids would have a chance to play this year.
“If they could be out here right now they’d be here. And we wish they were here, it’s just something that nobody can control right now. And I know the superintendents and school boards, they’re working hard to get us back in. We’re waiting on governors, it’s like a trickle down effect. You can’t do anything until the top does something, and it just gradually makes it’s way down.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
In this Series
Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: Sept. 20
-
WATCH NOW: Child care isn't child's play
-
Updated
Deadliest week for COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District reaches 23 deaths
-
Excitement abounds for high school sports return, but questions still remain
- 186 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!