Ferrum hoops coaches talk changes in recruiting this summer

It’s been a strange summer without sports, and a difficult summer for high school basketball players hoping to play at the next level and trying to get noticed by college coaches.
With most tournaments and showcases either canceled to closed off to recruiters due to the coronavirus pandemic, college coaches have had to change the way they recruit for the next crop of players.
Ferrum College women’s basketball coach Bryan Harvey and men’s basketball coach Tyler Sanborn both spoke with the Bulletin recently about what they’ve done differently this summer, and offered advice to players trying to get on colleges’ radars.
Martinsville Bulletin: How much of your recruiting is done in the summer months?
Tyler Sanborn – For us, we’re a little bit unique compared to most Division III schools. We do recruit in the summer quite a bit , but a lot of ours comes through watching the high school players in the year prior, and doing some in the spring months… We might go to one or two events, maybe a few more than that in the summer months, but for the most part we try to build our list before the summer and then work off of that throughout the remainder of the year and go into the actual recruiting period before the student athletes graduate. But we do quite a bit typically in the spring months, so that was the biggest hit for us. March, April, May and then leading into July we do a little bit but not quite as much.
Bryan Harvey – I would say 75 percent of it. We do a lot in the summer at least building the list of names to work from and then throughout the high school season we’ll go follow up on the kids that we like in the summer and then start watching them… but at least 60-75 percent of it is in the summer.
There’s some big showcase events that we like to go to where if I go to a high school game I might watch one or two kids but if I go to a showcase event I can see hundreds of kids at the same event so that kind of helps us build a list of names in the summer and then we try to find out which of those might have interest in us and then we’ll follow up in the winter and go watch them play during their high school seasons.
I’m assuming most of those events were canceled this summer?
BH – They were either canceled or they’re playing them with only players and then they are livestreaming them so that we can watch them via livestream, but it’s just really hard to do it that way… It’s definitely harder to evaluate than it is in person.
How much do you feel like you missed this year since the shutdown?
TS – Not for this class that just finished, but for this upcoming year, yea it’s been a big hit, but really we tried to adjust and do it a little bit differently. Obviously we had a list of guys who were juniors who were thought could be a good fit for us, but not being able to see them and evaluate them this spring with their AAU teams or clubs or even high school workouts has been difficult. We’ve been trying to work off of highlight tapes and game film and just do it a little bit differently. For us being at a level where scholarships aren’t’ really involved that’s O.K. because you’re kind of building a broad list with a big net I guess and we’ve tried to start building relationships with rising seniors and start to understand who they are as people. It’s not really hard for us to determine if they’re going to be able to play at this level, it’s just really about if they’re going to be a good fit for us.
Are you having to do anything differently this summer compared to other summers?
TS – We’re working mostly off of our phones, we’re working mostly through email. In years past we’ve been on the road some, not as much as Division I schools would be… we’re just not able to. So we’re always going to do things a little bit differently but this has kind of exaggerated that a little bit this year just because there are some events going on but for us to go to an event we’re going to have to get special permission from our school that way we can come back and be in our office and things like that so we’ve really tried to work remotely, tried to work through the highlight tapes, tried to work through calling coaches through our network and that type of thing.
BH – obviously since we’re not able to go out and about it’s a little more of a challenge but we kind of knew it in the spring so we tried to get an early start in the spring as far as talking to high school coaches, talking to travel coaches, and trying to get names of kids in the spring because we don’t get to see them play as much this summer. So we’ve still built a list we just haven’t had a chance to see them in person, which is a little more challenging.
If there is a player in high school, maybe a rising junior or senior, and they’re missing being able to play this summer, what would you say is the best way to get in front of college coaches at this time?
TS – A lot of times the most proactive student athletes who are going to be seniors, they’re sending out a lot of emails and highlight tapes and that type of thing anyway, so just exaggerate that little bit. Build a database of college coaches emails, maybe try to find some council. There’s a lot of organizations and companies around that help players get in front of coaches and we’ve utilized a couple of those that have helped us find some players in the past. I would say obviously keep working. That’s the biggest thing to me because once everything does open back up there’s going to be adjustments within the recruiting cycle and I really think that these kids are going to be able to get in front of college coaches, they’re just going to have to be ready.
That’s what we really stress to our guys is, obviously we’re not able to meet with you or you’re not able to have the same type of resources as far as the gym and weights and that type of thing as you normally would, but you’ve got to figure out a way to work. You’ve got to figure out a way to stay in shape, you’ve got to figure out a way to work on your game, and going from that junior year to senior year is extremely important in the development of these players so it’s really important to them to stay on their game. I’ve always said if you’re good enough you’re going to be found so I think once everything opens back up, things are adjusted, there’s going to be an extended recruiting period… just make sure that you’re keeping working.
BH – I think the biggest thing is they need to get the help of their high school coaches and their travel coaches. The coaches need to be reaching out for them and trying to contact college coaches to get their name in front of college coaches. Most high school coaches are using Hudl now, which is online where you can view their games and they have highlight tapes and things like that… so a lot of coaches can send that information to us, but I think it’s important to have high school coaches and travel coaches to get that information to college coaches.
As a high school kid, be persistent. Reach out, contact coaches, email, try to set up times to visit campus, talk to your high school coaches, talk to your travel coaches, have them try to reach out and help you as well… just be persistent.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
