Friday was supposed to be the first high school football game of the season. Instead, we wait.

Friday night was supposed to be the first week of high school football games.
Friday was supposed to see bands march into filled stadiums at Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County High Schools, playing fight songs and the national anthem while cheerleaders struck poses and student sections wore themed outfits, stood behind homemade signs, and cheered on their classmates.
Friday’s stadiums would have also been filled with volleyball players, golfers, and cross country runners whose seasons would also be just getting started. Soccer and field hockey players at Carlisle would just be leaving their own practices.
Friday was supposed to be the finale of months of anticipation, training, and buildup, and the start of a new season filled with hope and joy, win or lose.
Instead, football, volleyball, soccer, and field hockey players, golfers, and cross country runners train at home on their own, waiting a few more months with more anticipation and buildup than ever before.
For now, we wait. Please, wear a mask.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276) 638-8801 ext. 241.
