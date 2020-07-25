High school sports: What to know ahead of Monday's VHSL meeting; VISAA will not sponsor fall sports championships in 2020

The Virginia High School League Executive Committee will meet to vote on Monday morning on which of the three previously announced models to use for the upcoming school sports season.
The three models to be voted on are as follows:
Model 1 — Leave all sports in current season. Low- and moderate-contact risk sports that would be allowed to play are golf and cross country. High risk sports that would not be played are football, volleyball and cheer.
Model 2 — Switch the fall and spring seasons. Low- and moderate-contact risk sports that would be allowed to play in the fall are track and field, tennis, soccer, baseball and softball.
Model 3 — Delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan, leaving all sports in the season where they are currently aligned. Season 1 (winter) would run Dec. 14-Feb. 20, with the first contests on Dec. 28. Season 2 (fall) would run Feb. 15-May 1, with the first contests on March 1. Season 3 (Spring) would run April 12-June 26, with the first contests on April 26.
Under model two, boys and girls soccer would not be permitted to be played this fall after the sport was upgraded to a high-risk contact sport earlier this week. Football, another high-risk sports, would also not be permitted to be played this fall.
VHSL Executive Director, Dr. Billy Haun will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Monday to announce the results of the vote. The Martinsville Bulletin Sports Department Twitter account, @BulletinSport, will provide live updates of the press conference.
VISAA will not sponsor fall sports championships in 2020
The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association said Friday that its leaders voted unanimously to cancel all championships for sports in the fall of 2020 due to continued concerns surrounding the pandemic, which also led to complete cancellation of spring high school sports in Virginia earlier this year, the Roanoke Times reported.
It will now be up to the VISAA’s respective conferences to decide what they will do on a regional schedule. Carlisle School currently plays in the VISAA, but has not announced plans for their fall sports season as of Saturday afternoon.
