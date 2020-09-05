Junior Mustangs get back in win column during Friday Night Lights at Hooker Field

The Martinsville Junior Mustangs added a third win in four games to their record Friday night with a 3-2 victory over the HiToms Grays.
Four pitchers combined for the pitcher’s duel win for the Mustangs (3-1). Drew Fisher (Bassett) picked up the win after starting the game and throwing four innings, allowing just one hit and one unearned run with five strikeouts.
Colin Cunningham (Carlisle) added two innings in relief allowing two hits and one run with two strikeouts and no walks, and Garret Kangas (Carlisle) picked up the save throwing the seventh inning and allowing just one hit with one strikeout.
The defense helped the pitchers out all night. In the top of the seventh with two outs, catcher Hunter Powell (Magna Vista) threw out a Grays runner trying to steal second to seal the win.
“I didn’t know he was going to make it to second base because he dove for it. I thought he was going to maybe miss it or bobble it but he made the tag, somehow, someway,” Powell said. “It was good.”
The Mustangs were coming off of an 11-4 loss on the road Thursday night in High Point, North Carolina.
“They rebounded well tonight and played a very, very good game,” said head coach Terry Carter. “Pitched very well. Everybody played well. Only one error in the game. Had some key hits. That was a really good turnaround so I’m very pleased with that.”
Kyle Ramsey (Magna Vista) led the Mustangs at the plate with two hits in two at bats. Powell scored a run and had a walk, Taylor Holthausen (Magna Vista) scored a run and Colby Cunningham (Carlisle) had an RBI.
The younger Junior Mustangs, the Ponies, played the second game of the doubleheader, falling to the High Point-Thomasville 14s 10-6. Jacob Gilbert (Bassett) hit a 2-run home run to lead Martinsville, his second homer of the season.
The other younger Junior Mustangs team, the Racers, went on the road Saturday to Finch Field in High Point. Results of the game were too late for publication.
All three Mustangs teams will be back at Hooker Field this week. The Junior Mustangs will play on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Ponies will play on Thursday at 7 p.m., and the Racers will play on Friday at 5:30 p.m., the first of another scheduled doubleheader.
The Junior Mustangs will play the nightcap Friday night at 7 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276) 638-8801 ext. 241.
