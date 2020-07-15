Lights go out on Friday nights this fall: VHSL says no high school season until maybe spring

No matter what time of year, if there’s a football team on the field, it will always be “Friday night lights” for Bassett High School football coach Brandon Johnson.
It’s looking more and more like those games under the Friday night lights would occur in early in 2021, based on an announcement by the Virginia High School League Wednesday morning.
The VHSL presented three models for the fall sports season, none of which would allow for football to begin next month as originally scheduled. The changes are because of the continued presence of the coronavirus pandemic across the state.
The three models presented to the VHSL Executive Committee for the opening of sports/activities are as follows:
- Model 1 – Leave all sports in current season. Low- and moderate-contact risks sports that would be allowed to play are golf and cross country. High risk sports that would not be played are football, volleyball and cheer.
- Model 2 – Switch the fall and spring seasons. Low- and moderate-contact risk sports that would be allowed to play in the fall are track and field, tennis, soccer, baseball and softball.
- Model 3 – Delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan, leaving all sports in the season where they are currently aligned. Season 1 (winter) would run Dec. 14-Feb. 20, with the first contests on Dec. 28. Season 2 (fall) would run Feb. 15-May 1, with the first contests on March 1. Season 3 (Spring) would run April 12-June 26, with the first contests on April 26.
- Two of the three options would still allow for football to be played at some point this school year.
“I am excited that there is still a chance we may have football because I think football is very, very instrumental in a lot of the lives of our young men that we’re coaching,” Johnson said. “So I felt like it’s a huge need to have. Whichever one is voted on at this point it doesn’t really matter to me as long as we can have a season of some sort.”
Magna Vista football coach Joe Favero echoed those sentiments.
I’m glad that they’re looking at other options instead of just canceling the season,” Favero said. “It’s like everybody else, I’m just hopeful that’s we’ll get to have one at some point.
“It would just be a different time of year. As long as we have a chance to get the guys together and play football and practice and get back to some sort of normalcy, even if it’s in the spring, I think the guys would definitely be happy about it.”
Both coaches said they weren’t surprised by the decision, but they’re glad to have some idea of what could happen next.
“Everything we’ve been telling our players is, ‘We don’t know yet,’" Favero said. “At this point, we still are waiting but at least we have some ideas.”
The VHSL Executive Committee met in special session on Wednesday for the purpose of discussing the fall sports season. The group unanimously voted (35-0-0) to meet on July 27 to vote on the three recommended models presented at the meeting for reopening sports and activities. The committee also voted to delay the beginning of fall sports until a final decision is made on July 27.
Schools can continue out-of-season practice activities, although none of the high schools in the Martinsville area have begun workouts at this time.
The VHSL announced last month that schools could return to out-of-season workouts after presenting health plans to the Virginia Department of Education outlining their compliance with the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mitigation strategies.
Once those plans are approved, they can begin workouts. No local high schools have completed their plans and allowed teams to get back on the field as of Wednesday.
High-risk situations
The VHSL release said in all models presented, playing sports in the high risk category depends on being out of the current Phase III (reopening) guidelines for crowds and social distancing.
“All our efforts will continue towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way that will protect athletes, activity participants, coaches, officials, and the public,” VHSL Executive Director John W. “Billy” Haun said in a release. “The VHSL will continue making judgments based on the best available information and directives provided by the governor, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education.”
Both Johnson and Favero said playing football this fall would have presented challenges given high school workouts and practices have been suspended since early March. when schools shut down because of the pandemic. Johnson said getting players in shape and football ready both mentally and physically would have taken time, and potentially moving the season decreases the injury risk of ramping back up too quickly.
Shannon Butler, VHSL executive committee chair and principal at York High School, said in a release the goal in all discussions has been to “provide our student-athletes and activity participants the best opportunity to return to the playing fields, courts, track, and stages during this school year in a safe environment as possible.”
“Moving forward, our ultimate goal would be to have all of our student athletes the opportunity to safely represent their schools on the playing field during the 2020-2021 school year,” Butler said.
Football helps 'community'
No matter what time of year it is, Johnson just hopes to get back on the field as quickly as possible.
“It still would be Friday night lights. I’m all for it,” he said. “It’s something about playing football, something about the sport of football that brings the community, brings everybody together. I feel like the times right now and the times ahead of us we’re going to need some type of something in this community to bring everyone together, even if it is for two and a half, three hours on a Friday night.
“Our whole world right now, you can see it’s divided. But when you have athletics in general, you get a sense of camaraderie, a sense of love and community, and I think football season is a big part of that. That’s why I love having it in the fall, but since that’s not an option, having it at some point I think would be great for our community.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
