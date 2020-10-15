Friends, family remember Martinsville basketball 'gentle giant' Garry Dalton

“Gary was the first person I saw dunk two basketballs at the same time,” Bobby Dalton said. “He was the person that was doing the 360 dunk. You could see how high he could jump. Gary just loved playing the game. Of course he wanted to win but he loved being around his teammates.”

As a basketball player Dalton was known around Virginia as more than just a dunk champion. He was an all-around player.

“Dave Robbins was the head basketball coach at Virginia Union. When he recruited Gary he shared with my dad, ‘I can recruit anybody who can score, but Gary, he has an all-around game,’” Bobby Dalton said. “He played defense well, he could rebound well, he could score well and the best part about him, he was a team player. He was unselfish.”

The unselfish play came from Dalton’s humble demeanor. He was described by friends as family as soft-spoken, respectful, easy-going, and always there to help anyone who needed it.