Martinsville High School athletic director Tommy Golding talks VHSL options for the upcoming sports seasons

The Virginia High School Leagues presented Wednesday three possible models for sports in the upcoming school year, all of which eliminated the possibility of playing football this fall.
Given that most schools, including those in Martinsville City, are going to a hybrid of in-person and remote learning this fall to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Martinsville High School Athletic Director Tommy Golding said it was obvious there would be no chance schools would be able to play football beginning next month. Social distancing restrictions and lack of preparation would have made it virtually impossible.
The VHSL did, however, leave open the possibilities for possible spring seasons. Golding spoke with the Bulletin about those possibilities.
NO FOOTBALL THIS FALL
The VHSL stated that no contact sports can be played while Virginia is still in Phase 3 of the coronavirus reopening plan. And with no timetable for when the state will move beyond that phase, there would be no football practices or games allowed.
Golding, who is also a part of the VHSL Executive Board representing Region 2C, pointed out that with social distancing guidelines in place, travelling to games would have been much more difficult. With fewer people allowed on buses, even with a small football team he estimated it would have taken about six buses for the team, another six for the band, and two more for the cheerleaders. Golding was unsure how many buses Martinsville City even had available but “the cost to have football right now would be astronomical” and he was unsure if they school could have supplied and afforded transportation.
Other school district within the state are also restricting teams’ travel, making playing games even more difficult.
OTHER OPTIONS
The VHSL announced three models that the Executive Board will vote on on July 27. Those models are as follows:
Model 1 – Leave all sports in current season. Low- and moderate-contact risks sports that would be allowed to play are golf and cross country. High risk sports that would not be played are football, volleyball and cheer.
Model 2 – Switch the fall and spring seasons. Low- and moderate-contact risk sports that would be allowed to play in the fall are track and field, tennis, soccer, baseball and softball.
Model 3 – Delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan, leaving all sports in the season where they are currently aligned. Season 1 (winter) would run Dec. 14-Feb. 20, with the first contests on Dec. 28. Season 2 (fall) would run Feb. 15-May 1, with the first contests on March 1. Season 3 (Spring) would run April 12-June 26, with the first contests on April 26.
In Golding’s opinion, Model 3 is the one that most ensures playing all three seasons this year.
While he said he liked Model 2, there’s a chance of getting to September and having to shut down again due to another wave of coronavirus or not being far enough along in Phase 3. That would mean cancelling spring sports for a second time after those sports had their seasons already cancelled this spring.
“I don’t see any way we can go two years in a row without baseball, softball, soccer, track, tennis. They need to play,” Golding said. “If we started in September, I think they might be able to play but the COVID cases, it’s rising right now and we’re still not going to school full-time. I don’t want to take a chance of having those kids not being able to play.”
Golding acknowledged there is a possibility of keeping Model 3 open should Model 2 fall through late, but setting up venues for state tournaments could cost the VHSL money if they have to be changed.
“I think a lot of people just want something that they can hang their hat on hopefully and say, ‘This is what we’re shooting for,’” he said.
SCHEDULING ISSUES
Model 3 would require modifications and would not allow for full schedules in any of the three seasons. Golding estimated each season would play about 60-70 percent of their games, and hopes that would mean about eight games for a regular season of football.
Playoff options for all three seasons in Model 3 would also have to be flushed out, but Golding said the hope is to still allow teams to play for some sort of state title.
Model 3 would present many potential conflicts. Dual sport athletes will see their seasons overlap, there’s the possibility of winter weather affecting outdoor games in March, and with the overlap of football and soccer seasons there could be scheduling conflicts with six teams playing on the same field up to five nights a week.
Golding said he would consider playing football games on Saturday afternoon for warmer options than late Friday nights.
Even with the possibility of a condensed season and crazy schedule, Golding said having some sort of football season is extremely important not just for the players but for the school.
“If I don’t have football, the minor sports won’t make it because football and basketball at Martinsville High School pays for 90 percent of sports,” he said. “Very few will support itself. Boys soccer will support itself, but other than that football and basketball pay for everything.
“If I don’t have football to at least get some type of gate, we can’t survive in athletics. That’s sad to say, but it’s the truth. You’ve got so many non-revenue sports that cost thousands of dollars that come straight out of football and basketball. So we’ve got to play football if we want to play other sports.”
NEXT STEPS
Golding will take his recommendations to other athletic directors in Region 2C during a Zoom meeting on Monday, and they will decide as a group how Golding should vote in the VHSL Executive Director meeting the following week.
Martinsville is still waiting on approval from the state on their return to workouts plan sent by the school board. No other schools in the area have been approved to begin working out at this time. Golding said the school's main priority is allowing teams to begin practice again while making sure students stay safe.
“It’s a unique time and everyone is going to have to work together to be successful,” Golding said.
