WATCH NOW: 'It’s been a blast teaching all over the country and it’s been a blast bringing it back here': Martinsville graduate Taylor Shank bringing social-distanced workout classes to his home town

Taylor Shank spent many nights playing on the soccer field at Martinsville High School, where he graduated in 2008.
In the 12 years since, Shank has graduated from the University of Virginia, moved to Los Angeles to work in entertainment public relations, fell in love with fitness, and opened SoulCycle and workout studios in Malibu, California, Miami, New York City, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach, Florida.
But the coronavirus pandemic brought Shank back to his hometown. After he was furloughed due to the pandemic, Shank said he wanted to come back home to take advantage of having space that his one bedroom apartment in New York City didn’t allow him.
“When I couldn’t make a living up there anymore I wanted to take advantage of the mental health of coming to a place like Martinsville where it’s a lot safer and you have outlets like nature and a community that isn’t all on top of each other,” Shank said.
In coming back to his hometown, Shank brought his fitness expertise with him, and he’s used that expertise to teach classes to friends, family, and locals around Martinsville.
In July, a high school friend of Shank’s reached out saying she wanted to work out with him after work one day. The two and another friend did a class together when the idea struck that they should expand and invite more people.
Up to that point, Shank had tried to teach classes all online through Instagram Live and Zoom. For his birthday on May 19, he had 100 people on a zoom call for a workout.
““Which was a cool birthday present,” he said. “A virtual big party class for me.”
But, despite high demand, he found both online methods impersonal and too much of a one-way street. Also, by summer “Zoom fatigue” was growing across the country. People were searching for ways to get away from computer screens and have more in-person connections, even if that had to come through social distancing.
So Shank decided to expand his classes beyond just his friends. He started off teaching free classes at the soccer field at Martinsville High School one day a week, then added another and eventually a third, with different time slots to fit anyone’s schedules. He even found an indoor venue, the TAD Space on Church Street in Uptown Martinsville, for days when the weather isn’t good enough for outdoor workouts.
“For me, fitness was more of a community-oriented experience,” Shank said. “It was a way to see people in a healthy environment that’s also fun after work. It became a place where I not just felt better personally but I felt better with my friends.”
Shank’s classes are a mix of dance and Yoga and combine conditioning, fitness strength, and stretching into one choreographed rhythmic class. He welcomes all fitness levels and all ages. Friday’s class saw adults and kids joining in the fun.
Erica Crockett had seen Shank at the pool at Forest Park Country Club all summer, and was encouraged by co-workers to give his class a try this week. Crockett brought her son and daughter, 7-year-old Remington and 4-year-old Emerson, to join the fun Friday afternoon.
“I love it. The kids can come and get out and they have fun and they beg to come back so that’s good,” Crockett said.
Crockett is a first grade teacher at Patrick Henry Elementary School, “So I’m cooped up in the classroom all day long by myself,” she said. She and both her children welcome any chance to get outside in the fresh air.
“They’re at home all day with home school and virtual school so for them to get outside it’s good for them,” she said. “It’s good for them and myself too.”
Working out is about more than just being physically fit. Shank said one of the biggest reasons he enjoys teaching is the boost it gives his and other’s mental health.
During the current pandemic, mental health is more important than ever.
“Not only can you safely socially distance but you can also really feel like you’re a part of something and feel like you’re in normal life,” Shank said. “Working out with people you work with after work or with some of your friends you don’t get to see as much as you like really makes you feel like normal. And it’s a nice break and reminder that, even though things are weird, there are still some things that are real and will always be there. I definitely think it’s a huge bonus for mental health”
Teaching workout classes across the country has been a blast for Shank, but teaching classes in his home town has been a blast too. He’ll return to New York this week to pack up and move his apartment, but plans to be back in Martinsville the following week to resume his classes again right on the same soccer field where he played for so many years.
“I never, ever forget my roots and I attribute Martinsville to a lot of my success… just due to the fact that the culture here is to really care about your community,” he said. “And being able to bring my experience from premiere workouts in New York City or L.A. to such a community-oriented place like Martinsville has been super humbling and so special. Combining two of my favorite things, my past and my present, has been above and beyond my expectations of how good it’s felt to get back to people and really reconnect with people I haven’t spoken to since high school.”
Anyone wanting to join the classes can follow Taylor Shank or “The Shank Tank” on Instagram or Facebook for times and dates.
“Your best is enough and all it takes is a little dance to get the body moving,” Shank said. “All are welcome. Please come. And bring a mat.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
