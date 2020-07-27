'The VHSL has given hope': Local coaches and ADs react to today's vote on the upcoming high school sports season

After months of uncertainty for what lied ahead in the upcoming school year, local coaches and athletic directors were happy to finally get some concrete answers Monday.
The Virginia High School League Executive Committee voted on Monday to adopt previously proposed Model 3 for the upcoming school sports season, which would move fall sports to the spring under a condensed schedule that would play all three seasons between December and June. The changes come on the heels of the continued effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Model 3 was the only one that would have allowed for all three sports seasons to be played, and one of two that allowed for football to be played. None of the models would have allowed for football to be played this fall.
“It’s the first sign of hope that I can give my kids for a football season,” said Bassett football coach Brandon Johnson. “I had a feeling that’s the way the vote would go… It’s a pretty big deal to these 14-18 year olds to have sports in their life and it’s a big deal I think for schools and their communities to have sports so I was pretty excited to hear the news.”
“It just seems like it’s the best fit. Everybody gets an opportunity to participate if this all works out and things get better in December,” said Magna Vista athletic director John Gibbs. “I’m excited. I thought it was by far the best option so we’re just hoping now we can start our winter sports in December.”
The winter sports season would now run from December 14-February 20, with games beginning on December 28. The fall season would now start in late February with games tentatively scheduled to begin on March 1 and run through May 1. Football, volleyball, cross country, golf, and cheerleading would play in that time period.
“I am so thankful that all student-athletes have a chance to have their season,” Magna Vista volleyball coach Jessica France said by text Monday.
“I am glad a decision has been made and that football season has not been canceled,” Magna Vista football coach Joe Favero said by text Monday. “I am definitely going to miss fall football, but I am excited that there is a plan for football and I look forward to getting the team back together to prepare for our season.”
With all three sports seasons now taking place in a six-month span, and each season lasting about two months, Patrick County High School Athletic Director Terry Harris said jokingly that scheduling each team’s seasons is “going to be a nightmare,” but said it’s worth it to get all athletes a chance to play again.
“To be honest, and this is the consensus of all the athletic directors in our district and our region, we’ll do whatever it takes to make it where these kids can get back out on the field and in the gym to be able to play because they need that so bad,” Harris said. “They get so many benefits out of athletics that we just don’t want them to miss out on it.”
Martinsville Athletic Director Tommy Golding, who is a member of the executive committee as a representative of Region 2C and the Piedmont District, said the dates for each season are tentative, and there should be more definitive answers by September 1 on the length of seasons and whether those seasons would include postseason tournaments and state playoffs.
Under the current plan teams would play about 60 percent of their games, which Golding pointed out would make it difficult to schedule a full Piedmont District schedule in which every team plays each other twice. He’s hoping that the winter sports season starts sooner to allow for less overlap between seasons and get to about 70 percent of a regular schedule.
Golding said his region voted for Model 3 in part because it would be tough to vote for sports being played this fall with Martinsville starting the school year with all online classes. Henry County will be all online as well.
Other athletic directors agreed, and said they voted for Model 3 because it was the one that allowed for all sports to be played. Model 2 would have switched the fall and spring sports, but would not have allowed for soccer to be played this fall due to it being classified as a high-risk sport. There was also a fear of going to Model 2 and then having to cancel or shut down the season. The spring sports season was previously canceled in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“You worry about starting and having to stop then spring sports lose twice in a row,” Harris said.
“I think it’s best because there are no sports canceled up front,” said Bassett AD Jay Gilbert. “There are pros and cons to all of them but it would have been difficult to go with one of the other options with so much uncertainty.”
Martinsville and Henry County Schools have not allowed teams to hold offseason workouts yet as they work on their health plans and weigh whether teams should be able to meet when students are not going to be in the classroom. With five months until the start of basketball, and seven until football is scheduled, coaches are at least happy to have something concrete to work towards in that time.
“I think the biggest thing for me is just getting those kids now started working out because you have schools near us that are three or four weeks ahead of us now. That’s going to be the next step for us in Henry County is how do we go about doing that in a safe way,” Johnson said. “I’m just anxious to get back in front of our guys.
“The VHSL has kind of given hope to us coaches and the players that there will be a season in the spring. It’s all still up in the air but just excited that we have hope now.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
