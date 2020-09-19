Tournaments, schedules, and postseason at the top of local high school athletic director's lists for upcoming sports seasons

The VHSL announcement for the final schedules of all three sports seasons brought joy to local athletes and coaches. But now that the dates are set in stone the work begins for area athletic directors.
Each sport will play 60 percent of their normal schedule with the possibility of postseason play, but ADs are working to still get their teams as many games as possible during condensed seasons. Here’s what those administrators told the Bulletin on Friday about the challenges they face with making schedules and other plans they have in place.
Schedules
Each sports’ schedule will be 60 percent of a normal schedule, meaning just about every game will be need to be a district contest. The only sport that allows for two contests outside of the Piedmont District is basketball.
Magna Vista AD John Gibbs said he believes schedules for each team will be released in the next couple of weeks.
“We have some of them (schedules) but we all want to talk to our principals and make sure they felt good about everything before we released them,” he said.
Postseason play
Even with condensed schedules and seasons that each run about six weeks, the VHSL did build in two weeks for postseason tournaments in each sport. Teams that don’t make the region tournaments will also be allowed to play one extra game at the end of the season.
Local ADs were happy that players will get a chance to play for something, even in a strange year.
“The big thing, when we looked at this, was what did the state want? Did they want to play as many games as they could or did they want a postseason?,” said Martinsville High School AD Tommy Golding. “Where I think we ended up getting was somewhat a little bit of both. We got a hybrid postseason, which gives kids something to play for. All the years that these seniors have put in, they now have a chance to prove how hard of work they have put in, and they’re going to get a chance to prove it on the field… And that’s big for a lot of kids. I can go out and play any sport I want to and it doesn’t mean anything, whereas these kids now have something to play for and that means a lot in their eyes and their parents eyes.”
“It’s exciting for our school but it’s exciting for all the schools,” Gibbs said. “It’s a shortened season but if you have that special team that’s able to play for a state championship I’m glad they’ll have the opportunity to do that this year. There will be state championships in all our sports and activities as well so I’m glad they’ve got an opportunity.”
Piedmont District preseason tournament
One option for more games that has been floated around is holding a preseason Piedmont District tournament in all sports. ADs said the tournament games wouldn’t count towards the limits put in place by the VHSL, but it would allow for teams to get at least two additional games.
Tournaments would also allow for more community involvement at the start of each season.
“With the timelines for the regional tournaments and state tournaments, it really limits you on what you can do so we’re going to do some things within the PD to try to get us a tournament type atmosphere during the regular season or even before the regular season to try to get maybe even some extra games in or give them that tournament type atmosphere,” said Patrick County High School AD Terry Harris.
“We as the ADs have been trying to implement tournament play,” said Bassett High School AD Jay Gilbert. “When they come to the high school… the only time they get any access to tournaments is if they make the playoffs
“We’ve been wanting to do that for a while and we’re going to use this as a way to get it kicked off and we hope that there’s enough response from the community in doing so at the beginning, everybody is going to be so ready to watch games anyway we’re hoping it can get kicked off in a positive way so we can continue to do it in the future.”
Gilbert and Gibbs both said nothing is finalized with the tournaments so far.
“The ADs in the PD are really good to work with and everybody put the pieces together in the puzzle and it all worked out well and we’ll get all this finalized in the next couple weeks,” Gibbs said.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
