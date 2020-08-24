VHSL releases draft of dates for three sports seasons this spring

The Virginia High School League released drafts of dates for all three high school sports seasons to be played this fall, all of which included weeks in the schedule for postseason and state tournament play.
The VHSL Executive Committee met in a special session on Monday to discuss schedule options under the Condensed Interscholastic Plan which was adopted last month. The plan will have the winter, fall, and spring sports seasons all played in succession between the months of December and June.
The Executive Committee, after meeting over the last 10 days with coaches, athletic directors, principals, and superintendent representatives from each region, drafted a working plan called “Championships + 1”. The league emphasized it is just a draft, with more discussions to be had in the coming weeks.
“I want to be clear that this work session was not intended to produce a final plan,” VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a release. “The purpose of the work session was to provide a draft to the Executive Committee for the FY2021 sports and academic season and for the process of building a plan for regular season and postseason. The various staff meetings with coaches, athletic directors, principals, and superintendent representatives discussed at length the challenges, including health, safety, and financial considerations of implementing any schedule options.”
The draft would allow for six regular season football contests this spring. Here is how many contests each sport would play in the regular season.
Indoor Track, Swim/Dive, Cross Country, Football — 6
Golf, Wrestling — 8
Soccer, Tennis — 10
Outdoor Track and Field — 9
Volleyball, Baseball, Softball — 12
Basketball — 14
A big question that arose from the VHSL condensed schedule plan was if seasons would be played as just a regular season or if time would be allotted for postseason play and state finals. Under the drafted schedule, the seasons would be played with these schedules in place:
Winter (Basketball, Indoor Track, Swim & Dive, Wrestling)
First practice — Dec. 7 (basketball) and Dec. 14 (all others)
First contest — Dec. 21 (basketball) and Dec. 28 (all others)
Postseason begins — Feb. 8 (basketball) and Feb. 1 (all others)
VHSL finals — Feb. 20 (Basketball and wrestlings) and Feb. 13 (others)
Fall (Cross Country, Football, Golf, Volleyball)
First practice — Feb. 4 (football) and Feb. 15 (all others)
First contest — Feb. 22 (football) and March 1 (all others)
Postseason begins — April 7 (football) and April 15 (all others)
VHSL finals — April 19 (golf), April 23 (volleyball and cross country), May 1 (football)
Spring (Baseball, Soccer, Softball, Tennis, Outdoor Track and Field)
First practice — April 12
First contest — April 21 (tennis) and April 26 (all others)
Postseason begins — June 7 (track) and June 14 (all others)
VHSL finals — June 11 (tennis), June 18 (track), June 26 (all others)
The VHSL did not announce when a finalized version would be released.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
