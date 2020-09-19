VHSL sports schedule announcement provides challenges for local schools

While local athletic directors called this week’s news from the VHSL imperfect, it’s at least a good compromise in a tough year.
Patrick County High School Athletic Director Terry Harris said his hope is the quick schedule will still allow for teams to get ample practice time after so many months off. Coaches have sent players workouts virtually they can be doing at home, but are not allowed to have any other contact with players, and Harris said at-home drills are not the same as being in game shape.
Here are other issues ADs brought up with regards to the condensed seasons schedules:
» The biggest issue with playing solely a district schedule, said Martinsville Athletic Director Tommy Golding, is the size disparity among the seven schools in the Piedmont District. With teams in Classes 2, 3, and 4 in the PD, playing only a district schedule makes reaching the playoffs much tougher for Martinsville and Patrick County, the two smallest schools in the district, especially in football.
“Our only way into the playoffs right now is we’ve got to beat the bigger schools and if we don’t win we can’t get in,” Golding said. “We’re not going to get any help from scheduling non-district games… and the way we looked at it, in football especially, they’re only going to be taking the top 4 (to the region tournament). The top conferences that are in our region, two are basically all Class 2 schools, so they’re getting to play six games against 2A competition where we’re having to play only one game against 2A competition, so we’re at a big disadvantage in football this year.”
“For Patrick County or Martinsville to get in, basically we’re going to have to go 5-1 to get into the playoffs. So that’s a tall order.
“It’s not fair, but this was about our best way to get the kids to play.”
The set up for postseason play would allow for eight teams to make the playoffs in every other sport except football. Martinsville and PC’s region, Region 2C, has 14 teams in all.
“You’re going to have to win some district games, and we’ve got to win in a much bigger district than they do,” Golding said. “And the sad thing is, you take basketball for instance, we could go through and be .500 and not make the playoffs and probably be the best team in the region, but it’s just the way it’s set up this year. We’re going to have to win in the district. Winning definitely becomes more important this year if you want to make postseason play… You’ve got to come in ready. You’re going to have to come in ready to play.”
» Magna Vista AD John Gibbs said the ADs in the PD had met and made plans for the schedules even before Thursday’s final announcement. He said teams will largely play the same schedules as originally planned, just backed up to match the dates finalized this week.
Those dates aren’t without their challenges. During the basketball season, Harris pointed out, teams will play pretty much three games a week for six weeks, and that is barring there are no delays due to winter weather.
» When the fall season rolls around in March, Golding had previously said there could be the possibility of playing games on Saturday afternoons when it’s a little warmer than on Friday nights.
» The spring season is scheduled to go until late June, nearly a month after local graduations.
“That’s probably my biggest concern is when we do start and we start the spring, we graduate in May,” Golding said. “Hopefully we’ll play through late June. Our kids will be out for over a month still playing ball. That’s a concern I have. In the past it’s not been a big deal because our soccer has done well and they know, but our other sports they’ve never crossed this bridge. Usually when it’s over, it’s over and they’re out of school. But this year, we hope everything is going well and we keep playing but you just don’t know.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
