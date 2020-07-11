Smith River Sports Complex hosts first tournament since start of coronavirus pandemic

The Fusion brought about 20 teams to the complex on Saturday, all youth and middle-school-aged, and will bring 21 more on Sunday, all high school-aged. Vanterpool said he received numerous calls from other teams wanting to join as well, but he turned them away to keep this weekend small and ensure social distancing wasn’t an issue.

Vanterpool and Stutz worked together to come up with safety protocols for the event, which included masks and distancing.

“All of them have done a really good job with it. It’s good to see people are taking it seriously,” Stutz said of the response to the safety protocols.

“It comes to a point where we have to strictly enforce some rules … but other than that everyone has been very gracious and thankful that we’re doing it,” Vanterpool said. “They’re happy to follow the rules we’ve set in place. We’ve got a couple stragglers, a couple outliers, but they understand if we ask them to put on a mask, put on a mask. That’s the most important thing we feel, especially if we have young kids around. We want everyone to be as comfortable and safe as possible.”

The Fusion will have a video streaming service available for Sunday’s game for parents and fans to watch the games online and keep the crowds down.