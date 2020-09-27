Area Roundup: Junior Mustangs fall in walk-off loss; Modified Tour race at South Boston Speedway canceled

T. Barnes 4IP, 5H, 2R, 3BB, 3K; C. Plaster 2IP, 2H, R, 0ER, 3BB

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at South Boston Speedway will not be rescheduled

South Boston Speedway officials announced this week the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at the track that was postponed in March will not be rescheduled.

The event, which was originally scheduled for March 21, was to have been the 2020 season-opening event at “America’s Hometown Track.”

“It is disappointing that we are unable to reschedule the event,” South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice said in a release from the track. “We miss the great racing and the excitement the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour brings for our fans.”

Fans that purchased advance tickets for the event should contact the South Boston Speedway office at (434)572-3945 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 for information.

South Boston Speedway has been a popular venue for the NASCAR Modified competitors.