Area Roundup: Mustangs fall to South Guilford Friday night

Staff report

The Martinsville Junior Mustangs outhit the South Guilford Storm 4-3 Friday night, but four errors and just two runs scored by Martinsville was enough to give South Guilford an 8-2 win at Hooker Field.

The Storm scored at least one run in each of the five innings played Friday. Martinsville’s lone runs came in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Drew Fisher and a single by Colby Cunningham.

Taylor Holthausen led Martinsville at the plate with two hits and a run scored.

Trevor Barnes started the game on the mound for the Mustangs, throwing three innings allowing three runs, one earned, on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Martinsville won the other game of the week, a 6-5 victory over the High Point-Thomasville 87s on Tuesday. Cunningham scored the winning run in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Addison Clark.

Clark added a solo homerun earlier in the game.

Colin Cunningham got the win on the mound for Martinsville, throwing two innings in relief, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Fisher started the game, going three and 1/3 innings with one hit and three runs allowed. Fisher struck out seven batters.