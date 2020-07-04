Did You Know: Martinsville Mustangs in the pros

Over the last month or so we’ve been looking at players from the Martinsville Phillies and Astros and Danville Braves who went on to play Major League Baseball.
But there’s another team in town that has had quite a few alumni reach baseball’s highest level as well.
This year was the first that the Martinsville Mustangs didn’t have a player taken in the MLB Draft, which is probably due to the fact this year’s draft was only five rounds.
In the last 14 years since the Mustangs came to Martinsville, the team has had 77 former players drafted to MLB. Only twice did the team have only one player taken. In 2008 there were 10 and in 2016 there were nine.
Five of those 77 have gone on to play Major League Baseball, and one is still in the league. Here’s a bit about each Mustang who reached the big leagues.
Tom Layne
Played in Martinsville in 2006
A year after left-handed pitcher Tom Layne played with the Mustangs he was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres in 2012, the start of a 6-year career that saw him spend two seasons in SD, three with the Boston Red Sox, and two with the Yankees. He finished his career making 216 appearances, with four saves and a 3.61 ERA.
Eric Campbell
Played in Martinsville in 2007
An infielder who was nicknamed “Soup”, Eric Campbell was drafted by the New York Mets in 2008, and debuted in the Big Apple in 2014. He played all three seasons of his career with the Mets, hitting .221 with 97 hits, 53 runs scores, seven homeruns, and nine stolen bases. Most recently, Campbell signed as a free agent with the A’s last January but last played in the pros in 2016.
Scott Diamond
Played in Martinsville in 2006 and 2007
Scott Diamond is one of five Mustangs who reached the Major Leagues, but he was not one of the 77 who were drafted by MLB. Diamond signed with the Atlanta Braves as an undrafted free agent in 2007, was then taken by the Minnesota Twins in the 2010 Rule 5 draft, and made his MLB debut with Minnesota in 2011. He played two seasons with the Twins and another with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016. A left-handed pitcher, Diamond made 59 career appearances, including 58 starts, and finished with a career 4.50 ERA. In 2012 he led the American League in walks/9 innings with 1.613 and had a 1.000 fielding percentage. He most recently played in 2016.
Carter Capps
Played with the Mustangs in 2009
A right-handed pitcher, Carter Capps was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2011, and debuted with the team in 2012. He played 5 MLB seasons - two with the Mariners, two with the Marlins, and one with the Padres - making 129 appearances, all in relief, with a career 4.21 ERA in 147.2 innings pitched. Capps last played in 2017.
Austin Allen
Played with the Mustangs in 2013
Austin Allen is the only former Mustangs player still in the majors. A catcher, Allen was drafted by the Padres in 2015, and debuted with the team last season, playing 34 games and collecting 14 hits, three RBIs, and scoring four runs in 65 at-bats. Most impressively he walked six times and never struck out.
Allen was traded to the Oakland A’s in the offseason, and he’s one of four catchers on the A’s 60-man roster. He's expected to be the team’s backup catcher this season.
Full list of Mustangs players drafted by Major League Baseball:
2019 Draft
Round Pick Player College MLB Team Year in Martinsville
12 364 Kyle Wilkie Clemson Pittsburgh '17 Martinsville
21 647 Dylan Spacke Long Beach State Boston '17 Martinsville
25 754 Ethan Goforth Carson-Newman College Pittsburgh '17 Martinsville
31 937 Greg Leban Austin Peay Atlanta '18 Martinsville
34 1018 Ryan Shinn Kentucky New York (NL) '17 Martinsville
36 1081 Keaton Weisz Coastal Carolina Los Angeles (AL) '17 Martinsville
2018
24 713 Cam Alldred Cincinatti Pittsburgh '16 Martinsville
25 744 Luke Mangieri Bradley Pittsburgh '16 Martinsville
25 749 Josh Smith Grand Valley State Texas '16, '17 Martinsville
37 1105 Andrew Ciolli Mercyhurst Baltimore '17 Martinsville
2017
18 553 Nick Choruby Texas A&M Washington ‘15 Martinsville
19 583 Jonathan Pryor Wake Forest Washington ‘15 Martinsville
30 888 Chandler Seagle Appalachian State San Diego ‘16 Martinsville
36 1079 Josh Alberius Arkansas Miami ‘13 Martinsville
38 1149 Marcus Reyes San Diego State Toronto ‘16 Martinsville
2016
12 359 Gavin Stupienski UNC Wilmington Arizona ‘14 Martinsville
18 536 Lane Hobbs Concordia Chicago (AL) ‘15 Martinsville
18 555 Kevin Mahala George Washington Pittsburgh ‘14 Martinsville
21 622 Kyle Nowlin Eastern Illinois Oakland ‘14 Martinsville
22 663 Hank Morrison Mercyhurst Minnesota ‘15 Martinsville
22 669 Clayton Middleton Bethune-Cookman Texas ‘16 Martinsville
26 772 Charlie Gould William & Mary Oakland ‘14 Martinsville
26 791 Branden Montgomery San Jacinto College ‘14 Martinsville
31 931 Jake Ring Missouri Baltimore ‘15 Martinsville
2015
4 117 Austin Allen San Diego Florida Tech ‘13 Martinsville
14 422 Ryan Hissey William and Mary Toronto ‘14 Martinsville
21 632 Taylor Saucedo Tennessee Weslyan Toronto ‘13 Martinsville
30 894 Kyle Nowlin Eastern Kentucky Philadelphia ‘14 Martinsville
2014
8 236 J.B. Kole Villanova Milwaukee ‘14 Martinsville
16 489 Devan Ahart Akron Los Angeles (NL) ‘13 Martinsville
19 568 Richard Amion Alabama St. San Francisco ‘14 Martinsville
26 782 Collin Slaybaugh Washington State New York (AL) ‘11 Martinsville
34 1014 Brandon Hinkle Delaware Toronto ‘12 Martinsville
2013
14 412 Scott Carcaise Florida Tech Miami ‘13 Martinsville
27 815 Jake Stone Tennessee Wesleyan St. Louis ‘12 Martinsville
29 880 Justin Sprenger Tennessee Wesleyan Texas ‘12 Martinsville
35 1051 Nick Ferdinand Delaware Philadelphia ‘11, ‘12 Martinsville
2012
9 299 Steven Schils Florida Tech Atlanta ‘12 Martinsville
14 438 Shane Broyles Texas Tech Colorado ‘10 Martinsville
15 472 Bennet Klimesh Trinity Cincinnati ‘10 Martinsville
21 659 Jeremy Fitsgerald Tennessee Wesleyan Atlanta ‘11, ‘12 Martinsville
2011
2-S 121 Carter Capps Mount Olive Seattle ‘09 Martinsville
12 368 Steven Sides Samford Cleveland ‘08 Martinsville
14 434 Justin Bourdreaux Southeastern La. Los Angeles (NL) ‘10 Martinsville
18 562 Andrew Jones Samford Boston ‘08 Martinsville
24 740 Jonathan Cornelius Florida Tech St. Louis ‘10 Martinsville
27 837 Steven Snodgrass Austin Peay State San Francisco ‘08 Martinsville
2010
5 153 Ben Heath Penn State Houston '09 Martinsville
9 286 Zackary Osborne Louisiana Lafayette Texas '08 Martinsville
13 399 Michael White Walters State C.C. Milwaukee '10 Martinsville
16 479 Charles Byrne East Tennessee State Kansas City '08 Martinsville
32 964 William Scott Walters State C.C. San Diego '10 Martinsville
39 1184 Stephen Foster Lewis-Clark State Atlanta '08 Martinsville
40 1219 Phil Cerreto Longwood St. Louis '09 Martinsville
2009
26 778 William Scott Walters State CC Atlanta '09 Martinsville
2008
6 190 Adam Milligan Walters State C.C. Atlanta '07 Martinsville
8 254 Eric Campbell Boston College New York (NL) '07 Martinsville
16 477 C.J. Ziegler Arizona San Francisco '06 Asheboro / '07 Martinsville
23 700 Daniel Casey Hodges Mount Olive Atlanta '05, '06 Martinsville
35 1060 Zachary Osbourne New Mexico J.C. Atlanta '08 Martinsville
38 1150 Jeff Richard Coastal Carolina Atlanta '08 Martinsville
40 1204 Jeff Dennis Binghamton Oakland '07 Martinsville
40 1205 Paul Cruz Tampa St. Louis '07 Martinsville
42 1270 Stephen Foster Bellevue C.C. Atlanta '08 Martinsville
44 1314 Mike Williams Francis Marion / Mount Olive Pittsburgh '07 Martinsville
2007
12 385 Steve Condotta Florida Tech Toronto '05 Martinsville
20 618 C.J. Lee East Tennessee State Atlanta '06 Martinsville
26 793 Thomas Layne Mount Olive Arizona '06 Martinsville
27 828 Adam Milligan Walters State Atlanta '07 Martinsville
38 1148 Johnny Williams Tampa Cleveland '06 Martinsville
2006
7 210 Jonathan Baksh Florida Tech Toronto '06 Martinsville
8 237 Chase Christianson South Alabama Arizona '06 Martinsville
12 374 Nick Peterson Tampa New York (AL) '05 Martinsville
25 752 Mike Goetz Wisconsin-Milwaukee Milwaukee '05 Martinsville
36 1084 Edgar Ramirez Louisiana State New York (NL) '05 Martinsville
38 1152 Eduardo Chile Rollins Los Angeles (AL) '05 Martinsville
2005
36 1090 Needham Jones Old Dominion Chicago (NL) '05 Martinsville
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
