Homegrown: Mustangs' Davis pitching for the hometown team

Across the country, thousands of college baseball players saw their school seasons cut short due to COVID-19, leaving many of them wondering when their next opportunity on the field would come.
The Martinsville Mustangs, whose slogan this summer is “the only show in town,” gave 29 players the chance to showcase their skills, and most importantly, get back on the diamond. One of those fortunate few is Ferrum pitcher and class of 2018 Tunstall alum Will Davis.
Back on March 12th, the NCAA announced that the remainder of the spring sports seasons would be canceled, just five days after Davis’s last appearance on Ferrum’s mound. Despite the unfortunate events, Davis had a plan to stay in shape.
“I hated it for the seniors more than anything because I had built some relationships with them that were strong,” Davis said. “I had some friends back in Danville and some places I could go to get my work in. So I wasn’t worried about it. I knew I could that (workouts) in.”
This year was Davis’s first as a starter for Ferrum. In five starts, he accumulated three wins to one loss, going 27 innings while giving up 21 hits, eight earned runs, walking 18 and striking out 32. He ended the abbreviated season with a 2.67 era with a K/9 rate of 10.67.
The decision to play summer ball was a no-brainer for Davis because he wanted to make up for the lost time.
“The season that got cut short is what pushed me to play here. I knew if the season got cut short, I would not get many innings,” Davis said. “So I knew I could get those innings here and to be able to get some game-time in and some experience on the mound.”
With most players in Davis’s situation of looking to make up for those lost at-bats and innings, everyone with the Mustangs is taking the summer season seriously.
“You could tell in the first practices and the exhibition games that everyone was ready to get back on the field,” Davis said. “When you’re out for four months, you’re excited to finally be able to get back in the games. You can tell that everybody was ready.”
Davis pitched in two of the Mustangs’ exhibitions, both against the Guilford Lumberkings, a team based out of the Old North State League in North Carolina. In those two appearances, he clocked in 3.2 innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven.
Davis said that going into this season, he knew what it takes to play in Coastal Plain League, a league typically filled with NCAA Division I players.
“There is nothing that has surprised me because I knew it was going to be a good league,” he said. “The only thing that I learned is playing in this higher competition, you need to be a little sharper with your stuff. If there’s anything I can take back to Ferrum, you don’t know when you’re going to play so you make the most of it on the field.”
Over the course of the season, the Mustangs will face the High Point-Thomasville HiToms often because both teams are in the same conference and there are travel restrictions between states. The HiToms, who played a 3-game series against the Mustangs at Hooker Field this past weekend, are stacked with Division I talent with guys coming from powerhouse programs like Duke, UNC, Clemson, and UNC-Greensboro.
Davis, who is the only Division III player on the Mustangs roster, looked forward to the opportunity to take the mound against them. He came out of the bullpen for Martinsville on Friday, and ended his night with two innings pitched, giving up three hits and one earned run, with two walks and three strikeouts.
“Its just fun to see who can I hold up against,” he said. “I know if I can hold up against guys from those schools, and if I can continue the same thing I’m doing now, then I should be fine when I go back to college.”
What makes Davis a fan favorite at Hooker Field is that he hails from Danville, just 30 minutes away from the park. The Mustangs roster’ consists of guys from places like Michigan, Arkansas, New York, and Georgia living with host families this summer.
For Davis, the fact that he can go home, literally, and be around his own environment has played a factor in making himself at home in Martinsville.
“Its definitely a big factor that I can go home, sleep in my own bed, and hang out with family and friends,” he said. “I came to some of their (Mustangs) games when I was in high school and thought that these guys playing in this league were so high.
“To be able to play in this league is just fun, and I’m enjoying it.”
The Mustangs were back in action at Hooker Field Monday night for a non-conference game against the Bull City Crash. Results were too late for publication. They’ll be back at home on Tuesday and Thursday, both games at 7 p.m.
