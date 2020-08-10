'It just felt like we all had played with each other forever': The Martinsville Mustangs finish historic season on high note

The Martinsville Mustangs couldn’t have scripted a better ending to their 2020 season.
After a season that saw a month-long delay at the start due to the coronavirus pandemic and more games canceled at the end of the year, the Mustangs were still able to finish on a high note Saturday night at Hooker Field.
The Mustangs led the High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5-4 heading into the ninth inning when closer Ryan Huffman grabbed his arm in pain and was forced to leave the game. Huffman’s VMI teammate Will Knight, an infielder who had only pitched in an exhibition game at the beginning of the season, took the mound and did his best to finish what Huffman had started. Knight walked in a run to allow the HiToms to tie the score, but stopped the bleeding from there, coming away with a crucial strikeout to head to the bottom of the inning.
“Funny enough we needed him on the mound again,” Mustangs coach Jake Marinelli said of Knight. “He kind of told me to give him the ball, so he was ready. He didn’t really give me too much of a choice and he kept us in the game, gave us a shot. It was awesome.”
Martinsville didn’t score in the bottom of the ninth, but HPT didn’t score in the top of the 10th, even after starting the inning with runners on first and second as part of the CPL’s new extra innings rule.
In the bottom of the 10th, Knight, who had moved to third base in extras, came up to bat with bases loaded and two outs. The infielder rolled over a pitch and hit a little dribbler into no-man’s land between the pitcher and first base. The HiToms struggled to find a fielder and ultimately overthrew first base, allowing Knight to leg out an infield single that scored a run for the win.
“I feel like it seems like every time we play those guys here it’s either extra innings or a one-run game. But what a way to cap the craziness off with that,” Marinelli said. “It was great. I think we all knew, there was never a doubt that that was never going to happen.”
Knight finished the night 3-5 at the plate.
“Will had a crazy summer. He started out his first at-bat he hit a home run and I’m sure he didn’t hit the way that he thought he was capable of throughout the summer but he has the best attitude I’ve ever seen on a baseball team and he earned that right,” Marinelli said. “Just how he takes care of his day-to-day work. He never hung his head, never pouted, he was always on time. He’s a fantastic person.”
Historic season
Saturday’s win gave the Mustangs a 19-12-1 record to finish the summer, the first time Martinsville has finished the season with a winning record since 2007. The Mustangs saw players leave late in the year with the season running later into August and players needing to go back to school, but Marinelli said the core of college veterans, especially on the pitching staff, helped carry the team in the final weeks.
“They really took the talent of the younger guys and put them under their wings and that’s what happened. I’m really happy with how that ended,” he said.
“Our chemistry just went from zero to 100 on Day 1,” said Mustangs outfielder Christian Easley, a Bassett and Patrick Henry Community College graduate. “It just felt like we all had played with each other forever. It was just crazy how quick all of us clicked. … I just think teamwork and believing in one another, picking each other up and just knowing that if you get down the next man is always going to pick you up. That’s all baseball is because it’s a hard game so somebody is going to get you up.”
Batting adversity
The Mustangs saw several games at the end of the season canceled due to the Wilson Tobs suspending their season last week after more than a dozen players tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mustangs president Greg Suire, who is also the president of the Tobs, said Wilson’s case was an outlier, and he praised Mustangs players, staff, and host parents for taking safety seriously to make sure a season was able to be played at all.
“I think one of the things that fell in the favor of Martinsville is that we had a great group of young men and from Day 1 they were serious about the precautions that they had taken,” Suire said by phone Saturday morning. “And our host parents also did a great job of supporting those decisions by the players and coming up with things to do on off days that wouldn’t possibly create an opportunity for some type of involvement with somebody who they didn’t know the track record of. They sort of kept them in the bubble, like you’ve been hearing a lot about lately. And that’s 100 percent credit to those host parents, (General Manager) Ruthanne (Duffy), and Jake Marinelli, our head coach. They did a great job.”
Marinelli, who was in his first season with the Mustangs, also praised the organization for making his job easy.
“Everybody, from the top down,” he said. “Greg being the new owner made it easy to work, down to Ruthanne… she was fantastic. Connor Akeman, he does our play-by-play, all social media, he fills the water coolers. That guy is the most undervalued person in this organization. He is awesome. I can’t wait to see where he ends up. He needs to be in the big leagues doing something. (Director of Marketing and Sales) Tonya (Davis) was awesome. Everybody made our jobs easy. All we had to worry about was throwing batting practicing and creating the lineups so it was really great.”
Back to school
The Mustangs spent several minutes after Saturday’s game hugging and taking pictures with one another, taking in one final moment as a group before going their separate ways.
“It’s surreal. I’m still trying to take it in,” Easley said. “It was crazy. It was just the perfect way to go out. We had a short amount of time with all my guys but we got so close so quick. It was just a great experience.”
Now, the players will return to their respective colleges across the country with a hope of some sort of return to normalcy after a very abnormal year. Easley, who will transfer to University of Maryland-Baltimore County this fall, said his hope is he can carry the momentum from the summer into his fall at school.
“It was very relieving and getting some at-bats for the upcoming college season, hopefully there’s a college season. Hopefully I can get some more hacks in in the fall at UMBC so hopefully I can stay feeling good,” he said.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
