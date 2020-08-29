Jr. Mustangs start season with Friday NIght Lights

With no high school football games this fall, one team is taking advantage of being able to play under the Friday night lights. The Junior Mustangs started their fall season on Friday with a doubleheader under the lights at Hooker Field.
The newly established program is part of the Martinsville Mustangs, giving local high school baseball players a chance to learn and play under the umbrella of the local Coastal Plain League squad.
The Younger Mustangs team, The Racers which consist of players in eighth, ninth, and tenth grade, played an intersquad game to start the evening.
The second game was the older team, of high school juniors and seniors, taking on the Carolina Phoenix. The Mustangs won 3-1 after scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Garret Kangas (Carlisle) started the game on the mound for Martinsville, throwing three scoreless innings. Drew Fisher (Bassett) came in in relief and got the win, throwing three innings with eight strikeouts.
Both Martinsville squads were back at Hooker Field on Saturday. Results were too late for publication.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
