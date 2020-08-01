Local coaches hopeful new youth program helps build the Martinsville Mustangs rosters of the future

“What we’re focusing on is we want kids to have fun and play the game but we also want kids and parents to understand this is a developmental system,” Duffy said. “We all have the same view that we need to start pumping more fundamentals into kids. The right fundamentals and advanced learning as they progress.”

Nania said the biggest issue he’s seen out of freshmen playing college baseball for the first time is a lack of promptness and knowing what needs to be done to get their bodies right to play. That's one thing he hopes the program can get into players’ minds at a young age so when they go to college for the first time they’re ready to compete for a spot right away.

“You might be battling for somebody’s spot and they’ll say, ‘This man is on time, he’s doing everything right,’ and that’s in him from a young age,” Nania said. “So I feel if we can get that into their brains of, ‘Hey, this is how it needs to be done,’ they can be successful.”

The program will play games beginning at the end of August and through October, with coaches willing to continue working at indoor facilities through the winter to get players ready for the school season in the spring.