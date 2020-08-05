Martinsville Mustangs hold first practice for fall league teams

The Martinsville Mustangs held the first workout for the team’s inaugural fall baseball league Tuesday night at Hooker Field.
The practice was for local baseball players ages 13-18 to become a part of the team’s new youth development program.
Tuesday’s practice saw about 30 local players receive instruction from local coaches such as former Mustangs coach Matt Duffy, current Mustangs and Patrick Henry Community College assistant coach Brandon Nania, as well as other local coaches who played at the college and minor league ranks.
The teams will play games beginning on August 26 through October at Hooker Field and Finch Field in North Carolina against the youth development team association with the High Point-Thomasville HiToms.
The Mustangs will hold a second workout at Hooker Field tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
