Martinsville Mustangs President Greg Suire talks about the 2020 season and his plans for the future of the organization

The first season of the Martinsville Mustangs under new president Greg Suire came to an end Saturday night, but Suire said the end of the summer didn’t mark the end of the Mustangs in 2020. The team will begin play with the new Junior Mustangs team later this month, and has made plans to continue beautification and facility upgrades at Hooker Field this winter as they head into Year 2.
Suire spoke with the Bulletin on Saturday morning before the season finale to talk about his thoughts on a different sort of baseball season, reupping the team’s contract with the city, and his hopes for the future of the Mustangs organization.
(Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for clarity and length.)
Martinsville Bulletin: With the season coming to an end, what did you see out of the team and organization this summer?
Suire: We made progress in every single phase of the organization. We really did. Despite the headwinds and the roadblocks and the potholes. I think they were all three that challenged us this year. We really made success and progress in all three areas. Just starting with the fact that we’re going to post our first winning season in years. When we took over the organization the first thing that we had to establish is that people understood in southwest Virginia that the Martinsville Mustangs were a higher level of baseball. That we set the standard for baseball. And we definitely accomplished that this summer. And building an organization and building winning programs you have to take things step by step because that’s what strengthens the foundation. You don’t go from zero to sixty because then I get worried about the foundation. And we did that this year. Our team consistently got better as the year unfolded and they were a lot of fun to watch.
That was the first thing. The second thing was our brand. We changed the brand and I was very pleased with how the community accepted the brand and started to lock in with what we’re trying to do in regards to our outward appearances. From uniforms to logos to how the game night activities unfolded. That brand really started to present itself as we persevered throughout the summer.
The third thing was I think we got people engaged again. I saw a lot of smiling faces at the ballpark this summer, and we saw good crowds. The heartbeat of minor league baseball, crowd-wise, has always been season tickets, group sales, and corporate outings. Well we weren’t able to do any one of those this spring because there was so much indecision about when the season would start and if we would even have a season. And despite those three necessities to make a minor league baseball franchise successful in the stands, we succeeded with walk-up traffic, which is unheard of in our business. And again that speaks volumes for the people of Martinsville and Henry County and their passion for the Mustangs product and more importantly what the Mustang product can be. We gave them hope.
Have you heard from anyone with the City of Martinsville about how they thought the summer went?
We’ve got great feedback from them about the summer. We are very good for the future, I will say that…in the contract we have an option that we have already exercised for next season. It was already written into the contract and we’ve exercised that by the expiration date. … We intend to be back, starting tonight. Because it starts tonight. The game tonight is a carry-on. It goes right into our junior Mustangs program.
With the Junior Mustangs program starting this year, what are your hopes for that this year and the future?
That’s a 3-pronged approach as well. The first thing it does is it gets us involved on an intimate basis with the youth baseball development process. We are not intending to push anybody out who had been doing it, but it has been my analysis that we need more development in Henry County, Southwest Virginia, and Martinsville when it comes to baseball players. And if I, as the most visible baseball entity do not take an active role in that then we’re not fulfilling our mission because our mission is to grow the sport of baseball. And baseball is grown on the youth level, first and foremost.
Secondly, we’re going to keep the Mustangs in the conversation for a longer period of time. One of the problems that has been happening in the past is that the Mustangs were a swimming pool business. They opened on Memorial Day and closed in early August when school ended. We can’t do that. We need to be showcasing to the community that we are a year-round partner in this process. No, you can’t play baseball in November, December, or January but you can play successfully in the fall and that’s what we intend to do this fall.
With Christian Easley, a Bassett and Patrick Henry Community College graduate, being the local kid and one of the best players for the Mustangs this year, do you think that will help the youth development league players know they can have an impact on the team one day too?
Yea because I saw Christian last summer in the CPL at the end of the year and he played against the HiToms a few time and I saw some skillsets that looked good but I thought they had to improve in the offseason to make an impact in the Coastal Plain League. And guess what, Christian did those things. Christian became a next-level player. It was wonderful watching his ascension and that his family got to see that. And the kids in the community, just looking at some of the kids in the ballpark when he comes up to bat and everyone knows he played at Bassett and they know he lives in Henry County. They all know he signed a Division I scholarship. If that doesn’t inspire you to be a baseball player in Martinsville I’m not sure what will because he has really taken to heart what we need to be emphasizing to our young people and that is baseball is a great avenue for success and it teaches so many life skills. He’s just a fantastic representation of that, plus he’s a great person. He’s humble.
With other teams in the league, Wilson being the biggest, that had to cut their seasons short because of players testing positive for the coronavirus, did you see with Martinsville players and staff a commitment to staying healthy and safe and making sure the season was able to go on without worries like that? (Note: Suire is also the president of the Wilson Tobs, which had to cancel their season last week due to more than a dozen players testing positive for COVID-19.)
Wilson was a little bit of an outlier with what happened. We had one or two poor decisions and unfortunately the decisions were not communicated to our management staff in Wilson and it unfortunately affected some of our other players. And the season was too far along towards the end for us to pause... We did control it very quickly in Wilson, very quickly, and the wonderful thing is not one of the players was hospitalized. No one had symptoms past 36 hours at all. And half of the young men who tested positive never had a symptom. Again, it was just an unfortunate circumstance and they were having a phenomenal year.
I think one of the things that fell in the favor of Martinsville is that we had a great group of young men and from Day 1 they were serious about the precautions that they had taken, and our host parents also did a great job of supporting those decisions by the payers and coming up with things to do on off days that wouldn’t possibly create an opportunity for some type of involvement with somebody who they didn’t know the track record of. They sort of kept them in the bubble, like you’ve been hearing a lot about lately. And that’s 100 percent credit to those host parents, (General Manager) Ruthanne (Duffy), and Jake Marinelli, our head coach. They did a great job.
Now that you know you’ll be back next year, are there any changes you like to see this winter or next year?
Absolutely. First and foremost is the facility. We’ve got to beautify the facility… our plans were all put on pause because of the coronavirus but we’ve got to a make some adjustments in the facility for the growth of our organization. The city knows it, I know it. And we’ll be making those beautification and functional changes in the offseason. Those are our plans. We know it’s not all going to happen in one year, but if you look at my track record in High Point and Wilson, it all started in the second year that I was involved and then incrementally changes were made and improvement was made and that’s what we intend to do in Martinsville.
The second thing is we’re going to continue to adjust our recruiting. I thought we had a really solid team this summer with some outstanding performers and I think that we will continue to elevate our recruiting patterns as we go forward. Hopefully we can regionalize our recruiting a little more since I will be involved much earlier in the recruiting process. And we have gotten that feedback already from Virginia colleges, which is good. And continue to showcase people like Christian Easley, Will Knight (VMI), Will Davis (Tunstall and Ferrum College), and continue to let people know that we are Virginia’s team. We’ll always sprinkle in players from across the Southeast, but we need to become Virginia’s team. Because actually we were Virginia’s team this summer because we were the only team playing.
Is there anything else you’d like to add?
I just want to thank the people of Martinsville and Henry County for welcoming our organization to Martinsville. I’ve had an affinity for Martinsville for the last 16 years from the first time I visited. There’s always something special about Hooker Field, and now I know why. It’s the people. And if we just continue to work together and continue to have a plan, work the plan, and continue to keep vision at the forefront of that you’re going to see this franchise move into the upper tier of the CPL. We moved from the bottom of the CPL this summer to the middle of the pack. And that was my goal this year… the next step is to move to the upper tier and that’s a combination of performance on the field, branding, fans, and facilities. You’ve got to have the facilities to be considered one of the best in the Coastal Plain League, and we’ve got to attack that.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
