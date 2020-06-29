Martinsville Mustangs release updated schedule

With teams having to drop out of Coastal Plain League play this summer, the CPL had to re-release the Martinsville Mustangs schedule for the 2020 season, and updated the two divisions in the league.
Due to the continued governmental restrictions in North Carolina, several teams have decided to forego operations this summer, the CPL said in a release. Those teams include the Asheboro Copperheads, Forest City Owls, Gastonia Grizzlies, Holly Springs Salamanders, Morehead City Marlins and Wilmington Sharks, all from North Carolina. The Florence RedWolves (SC) and Tri-City Chili Peppers (VA) have also decided to forego play this summer.
The Mustangs will play the 2020 season in the CPL Mid-Atlantic Division, which will have four teams from North Carolina and Virginia: the High Point-Thomasville HiToms (NC), Martinsville Mustangs (VA), Peninsula Pilots (VA), and Wilson Tobs (NC). The CPL Mid-Atlantic Division will start play within their region on July 2.
The Coastal Plain League Southern Division of Georgia and South Carolina has been formed with three teams: the Lexington County Blowfish (SC), Macon Bacon (GA), and Savannah Bananas (GA). These three teams will begin playing a series of games starting July 1.
The Mustangs will begin play on Thursday for the first of a 3-game series against the HiToms. First pitch is at 7 p.m. at Hooker Field.
Twenty-one of Martinsville’s 31 games will be against CPL teams. The team’s first 10 games will all be at home at Hooker Field.
“In all cases where games are being scheduled, strict procedures for the safety of players, fans, and employees are being followed in line with governmental guidelines,” the CPL said in a release.
Fans can stream all CPL games, all season long on all devices via cplbaseball.tv or through the OTT app on Apple TV, Android TV or Amazon Fire.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
