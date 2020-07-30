Martinsville Mustangs update schedule for final week of season

Bulletin Staff Report
With the Wilson Tobs suspending their season, the Martinsville Mustangs updated the schedule for the final week of their season Thursday.
Martinsville will play three more home games — Friday against the Peninsula Pilots, and Monday and Saturday, August 8, against the High Point-Thomasville HiToms. All three games will begin at 7 p.m.
After playing on the road at Peninsula on Thursday night, with results too late for publication, Martinsville will also play on the road on Saturday at HPT, Thursday at Peninsula, and Friday, August 7 at HPT.
The changes come after the Wilson Tobs were forced to suspend the remainder of their season after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19.
“Following the identification of organizational members experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and the subsequent positive tests of a few players, the organization deemed a ‘pause’ in the schedule as the most prudent step towards ensuring the safety of all players, coaches, staff members, host families and fans,” a statement from the Tobs read.
“The Tobs organization has always been committed to providing our student-athletes a safe and competitive athletic environment,” Tobs President Greg Suire said. “Given the series of symptoms and positive tests recently, our resolve remains to ensure a safe culture and thus such a pause is necessary.”
Suire is also the president of the Martinsville Mustangs. The Mustangs last played the Tobs in a 2-game series last weekend — at Wilson on Friday and at Hooker Field on Saturday.
“Following the positive test results, the protocol established by the Wilson Tobs and Coastal Plain League has been enacted to ensure the safety of all Wilson Tobs organizational and community members. The Tobs organization will provide additional information as it becomes available,” the team’s statement read.
There will be no playoffs or postseason in the Coastal Plain League this season.
