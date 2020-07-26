Mustangs form youth development program
0 comments
editor's pick

Mustangs form youth development program

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Martinsville Mustangs

The Martinsville Mustangs will begin workouts for a new youth development program next week.

 Contributed photo by the Martinsville Mustangs

The Martinsville Mustangs announced last week the formation of a new youth development team, set to take the field this fall.

Coordinated and run exclusively by Mustangs coaches and staff, the program will be available to players ages 13-18 in Martinsville, Henry County, and the surrounding areas. Workouts are open to the public and will be held at Hooker Field on August 4 and 6.

"The Mustangs regional developmental system will focus largely on basic fundamentals, as well as provide knowledge of the expectations that collegiate programs and professional organizations expect," the team said in a release. "The system will also create a unique opportunity for youth players to play locally for their community against talented competition from other localities, and even learn from former professional players and coaches."

To reserve a spot in one of the two workouts, email info@martinsvillemustangs.com or call (276)403-5250.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News