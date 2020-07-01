Phase 3 of the reopening has special touch in Martinsville: The Mustangs are back with baseball

The stands may have looked different with fans, some donning masks, sitting far away from one another and stopping at hand-sanitizer stations as they walked around the park.
But on the field it was the same baseball at Hooker Field when the Martinsville Mustangs began exhibition games this week.
Even though Virginia went into Phase 3 of coronavirus pandemic reopening on Wednesday, Mustangs President Greg Suire said fans should expect everything in the stands and around the park to look largely the same as the team officially opens its season Thursday night.
Virginia’s Phase 3 lifts more restrictions and allows that “the total number of attendees (including both participants and spectators) of recreational sports cannot exceed the lesser of 50% of the occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable, or 250 persons. For sports played on a field, attendees are limited to 250 persons per field,” according to a release from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.
Suire said he and the Mustangs’ staff plan to be conservative, even with loosened restrictions.
“We’re still going to be very conscious of how many people are in the ballpark,” Suire said. “We’re not pressing the issue of an overflow crowd at all. That is not our intent. I think we have to use a little bit more caution in how we get to Phase 3. Don’t expect to walk in there and see a sold-out crowd, because we’re not going to do that. We’re going to be very incremental in how we treat this mass gathering. I want to go into phases, not only the phases outlined in the state of Virginia but the phases that we as a staff feel comfortable with. I still don’t want people rubbing elbows with each other.
“Our approach is we’re not opening the floodgates tomorrow night.”
The Mustangs will open the season with 10 consecutive home games during the next 15 days, including games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week against the High Point-Thomasville HiToms. They will play 21 games at Hooker Field this season.
“The big thing is we want to be here in mid-August,” Suire said. “I don’t want us to have two fantastic crowds and then all of a sudden there’s an issue down the line where we can’t social distance in a time that we need to be social distancing, so that’s going to be our approach this weekend.”
Monday’s exhibition against the Guilford Lumberkings drew about a hundred fans.
Suire said he felt the five exhibition games “went very solid,” and he said he saw the team’s management take the steps necessary to put on a game with a crowd while following the rules set by the state of Virginia and the health department. He acknowledged they can continue to improve and counsel the fans to continue practicing social distancing while in the park, but he saw improvements from the first exhibition to the last.
Suire said even with social distancing guidelines in place there wasn’t any pushback from fans.
“There were not even comments, nothing at all,” he said. “I think everyone is just grateful that someone actually is taking some action and is moving forward in a safe but productive manner.”
He said his hope and belief is fans will see the Mustangs playing and take that as a chance to exhale from the stress of the last couple of months and see it as progress being made.
With no other teams in Martinsville playing this summer, Suire acknowledged the role the Mustangs will play being the only game in town for the next two months. He said putting a team on the field was a testament to the city of Martinsville, City Council, Mayor Kathy Lawson and City Manager Leon Towarnicki.
He also praised Mustangs General Manager Ruthanne Duffy, Director of Media Relations and Broadcasting Connor Akeman, Director of Marketing Tonya Davis, the players and coaching staff.
“We have a lot planned, and that is we are playing baseball,” Suire said. “It’s exciting. That’s so nice for our community to be a leader in the state of Virginia of getting our state moving again. Martinsville is the hub of baseball right now in the entire state of Virginia.
“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to be in Martinsville. … All the fans who have shown up have been extremely appreciative of some type of outdoor, safe entertainment source. You can just see it in the eyes of everybody how relieved they are to know that there has been movement forward because this has been hanging over everybody in our state like a threatening rain storm cloud.
"Finally the rays of the sun are beginning to come through, so I hope we can bring some sunshine to the community.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
