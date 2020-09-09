Shutout, home run help Martinsville Junior Mustangs to decisive midweek win

A shutout on the mound and a 3-run home run helped the Martinsville Junior Mustangs pick up an 11-0 win over the High Point-Thomasville Scarlets Tuesday night at Hooker Field.
Conner Plaster (Carlisle) picked up the win on the mound after throwing four innings of 1-hit baseball with five strikeouts and three walks. Colin Cunningham (Carlisle) and Styles Geramita (Bassett) added one inning each in relief, each allowing just one hit. Cunningham added two strikeouts.
Drew Fisher (Bassett) hit a 3-run home run for the Mustangs in the third inning as part of a 6-run inning to help put the game away.
Addison Clark (Carlisle) and Colby Cunningham (Carlisle) were each 2-3 with three RBIs. Colin Cunningham added two runs scored. Hunter Powell (Magna Vista) walked twice and scored three runs. Cade Varner (Bassett) added two hits.
The Mustangs improve to 5-1 on the year. They'll return to Hooker Field on Friday night for the second game of a doubleheader beginning at 7:40 p.m.
The other younger Mustangs teams will also play at home this week. The Ponies will play on Thursday at 7 p.m., and the Racers will play on Friday at 5:30 p.m., the first game in the scheduled doubleheader.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!