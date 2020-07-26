This Week with the Mustangs: Martinsville bounces back with win Saturday

After losing two straight Coastal Plain League contests against the Wilson Tobs Thursday and Friday, the Martinsville Mustangs faced just as big of a challenge Saturday at home against the High Point Thomasville-HiToms.
The HiToms brought Wake Forest rising junior Ryan Cusick to the mound against Martinsville. Cusick, with his punishing fastball, is a highly touted prospect likely to go high in next year's Major League Baseball draft. Cusick had allowed just one earned run in four previous starts before Saturday.
The Mustangs added two more to that total in the first inning. Matt Goodheart (Arkansas) took a pitch over the left field fence for a solo homerun, and Logan Fink (Kennesaw State) added a single two batters later to score Joe Simone (Gardner-Webb) for the early lead.
That was all the offense the Mustangs would muster, but Martinsville's pitching did the work the rest of the way, putting up zeroes in eight innings on the way to a 2-1 win.
"I think we were as surprised as them (the HiToms) but I'm really happy with how they came out," said Mustangs coach Jake Marinelli. "It's the second time we've seen him (Cusick). There was like 30 scouts and we rose to the occasion and chased him early. It was a good job."
Logan Campbell (Charleston (WV)) picked up the win for Martinsville, throwing six innings allowing five hits and one run with eight strikeouts and two walks. Reid VanScoter (Coastal Carolina) finished the job, throwing three scoreless innings allowing three hits with four strikeouts.
"Logan Campbell got us going. What a start," Marinelli said. "He's been struggling his last couple and I'm glad we stuck with him. He earned it. Phenomenal. And Reid, again out of the pen, he finally got these guys. They kind of got to him the last two times he faced them so it was good to see."
Here's more of a look at the Mustangs this week:
BOUNCING BACK
Martinsville dropped two games to Wilson this week, 6-0 and 7-6. The Tobs are the CPL's best team at 12-4 and 8-4 in the league.
Saturday's win gives Martinsville an 11-6 record, 4-6 in the CPL.
Marinelli said bouncing back with a win Saturday was "huge."
"Especially facing that guy (Cusick)," he said. "He's probably the best pitcher in the league so I was really happy. We had good energy and good attitudes in BP and it really translated."
The HiToms lead the Mustangs by half a game in the standing at 13-5 overall, 4-5 in the CPL.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Christian Easley (PHCC/UMBC) got into the top 5 in the CPL in batting average. He's hitting .386 on the year.
Kevin Kopps (Arkansas) is third in the CPL with 25 strikeouts this season, and Will Davis (Ferrum) is fifth with 24.
Here's a look at how some other Mustangs players did this week:
Simone - 6R, 5H, RBI, 4BB
Brady Slavens (Arkansas) - 3R, 2H, 2RBI
Easley - 3R, 4H, 4RBI, 6BB
Steve D'Eusanio (Youngstown State) - 2R, 2H, 3RBI, 2BB
Justin Rodriguez (NC A&T) - 2R, 3H, RBI, BB
Davis - 5IP, 2H, 12K
Ryan Huffman (VMi) - 3IP, 6H, 3R, 3ER, 4K
Jose Martinez (Saint Joseph's) - 5IP, 4H, R, 5K
UPCOMING
Martinsville faced the HiToms for a second straight night Sunday on the road. Results were too late for publication.
The Mustangs will return home on Monday and Tuesday for two non-conference games against the High Point-Thomasville Locos and the Statesville Owls. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
Martinsville will return to CPL play on Thursday, traveling to Peninsula, returning home to take on Peninsula on Friday, and going on the road to Wilson on Saturday. Those games will also begin at 7 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
