What to know ahead of the Martinsville Mustangs home finale

With several games canceled at the end of the season, the Martinsville Mustangs’ summer will come to an end on Saturday night at Hooker Field.
With one final chance to see the Mustangs play this summer, here’s what to know ahead of this week's finale.
Standings
While there won’t be any Coastal Plain League playoffs this year, it’s still worth looking at the overall standings in the league. Teams have all played a different amount of games due to exhibitions, split CPL leagues, and Wilson canceling their season last week due to positive coronavirus tests among players. Given that, the best indicator of success is overall win percentage and win percentage against CPL opponents.
So how do the Mustangs stack up? The team’s 15-9-1 overall record is fifth best in the CPL and their 6-9 CPL record is sixth.
Here’s a look at the entire CPL, ranked by overall win-percentage.
Wilson Tobs – 13-5 (.722), 9-5 (.643)
High Point-Thomasville HiToms – 19-6 (.760), 8-6 (.571)
Savannah Bananas – 20-9 (.690), 15-9 (.625)
Martinsville Mustangs – 15-9-1 (.625), 6-9 (.400)
Lexington County Blowfish – 15-9 (.620) 3-7 (.300)
Peninsula Pilots – 17-11 (.607), 8-11 (.421)
Macon Bacon – 18-17 (.514), 10-12 (.455)
Team stats
Following the team’s longest winning streak of the summer of four games, Martinsville has dropped two straight contest, both to the HiToms on Saturday and Wednesday.
As a team, Martinsville is hitting .290 with a CPL-best .428 on-base percentage. The Mustangs have hit 21 homeruns. They’re second in the CPL with 214 runs scored and 170 walks, and fourth with 186 RBIs and 214 hits.
Mustangs pitchers have allowed the third fewest hits (186), runs (118), earned runs (89), and walks (98) in the league. They’ve struck out 263 batters this season, better than 11 Ks per game. They’ve also allowed the fewest homeruns in the CPL with just 12. The Mustangs have a team earned run average of 3.85, second best in the league.
Player stats
Joe Simone (Gardner-Webb) has the 10th best batting average in the CPL, hitting .347 this season, and is ninth in the league with nine stolen bases.
Jose Martinez (Saint Joseph's) is tied for second in the CPL with three wins this season.
Three Mustangs pitchers are in the top 10 in strikeouts. Kevin Kopps (Arkansas) has 31. Martinez has 29, and Logan Campbell (Charleston (WV)) has 27.
Bassett and Patrick Henry Community College graduate Christian Easley is 10th in the CPL with eight stolen bases. Easley is hitting .319 this summer with three home runs, 21 runs scored, and 15 RBIs.
Martinsville played at the Pilots on Thursday night. Results were too late for publication. The Mustangs will go back on the road on Friday to North Carolina to take on the HiToms, and will return home on Saturday to take on the HiToms at Hooker Field at 7 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin.
