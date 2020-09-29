MLB converts Appalachian League, Danville Braves organization into collegiate wood bat league

“I’m proud to have been a part of 27 successful years,” said vice president and Danville Braves general manager Brandon Bennett. “The support from our fans, corporate partners and community leaders has made this possible. On behalf of our staff, thank you for making Danville a piece of Braves Country.”

“While this marks the end of the Braves run in Danville, I’m optimistic the reorganization of the Appalachian League will continue to deliver high quality baseball and family entertainment to a city which has proven it loves baseball,” Bennett added.

Bill Sgrinia, director of parks and recreation for the City of Danville, welcomed the announced change to the city's minor league team.

“Danville has had a long tradition as a baseball community and is extremely excited about keeping quality baseball in the city,” Sgrinia said in a release from the City of Danville. “We greatly enjoyed having the Danville Braves as part of our community and are sad to see them leave. However, we are appreciative of MLB and USA Baseball providing this opportunity for continued baseball in Danville. We look forward to a new team as part of the community.”