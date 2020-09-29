MLB converts Appalachian League, Danville Braves organization into collegiate wood bat league

Major League Baseball started the process of contracting minor league affiliates Tuesday, with the Appalachian League converting to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores, the league announced Tuesday.
MLB and USA Baseball said the Appalachian League will become part of its Prospect Development Pipeline and that 320 players will be invited to play next year. The Appalachian League, home to the Danville Braves and nine other teams across Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee, had been an affiliated minor league with professional players since 1911.
With Major League Baseball’s announcement Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves announced they will end their affiliation with the Danville Braves and City of Danville on September 30.
The Danville Braves are the current longest-standing affiliated team for the Atlanta Braves, boasting a 27-year history with the same major league club. This is the longest affiliation the Braves have had with any minor league organization since the Richmond Braves were the team’s Triple-A club from 1966-2008.
“We thank the city of Danville for their support over nearly three decades of Braves baseball and wish continued success to the city,” Chip Moore, Braves Executive Vice President, Minor League Affiliates and Strategic Planning said in a release. “I would personally like to thank our Danville staff and especially Brandon Bennett and Stephen Brunson for their hard work during this transition.”
“I’m proud to have been a part of 27 successful years,” said vice president and Danville Braves general manager Brandon Bennett. “The support from our fans, corporate partners and community leaders has made this possible. On behalf of our staff, thank you for making Danville a piece of Braves Country.”
“While this marks the end of the Braves run in Danville, I’m optimistic the reorganization of the Appalachian League will continue to deliver high quality baseball and family entertainment to a city which has proven it loves baseball,” Bennett added.
Bill Sgrinia, director of parks and recreation for the City of Danville, welcomed the announced change to the city's minor league team.
“Danville has had a long tradition as a baseball community and is extremely excited about keeping quality baseball in the city,” Sgrinia said in a release from the City of Danville. “We greatly enjoyed having the Danville Braves as part of our community and are sad to see them leave. However, we are appreciative of MLB and USA Baseball providing this opportunity for continued baseball in Danville. We look forward to a new team as part of the community.”
The Atlanta Braves have sent numerous storied coaches and players to Danville since 1993. Among the greatest managers are current Atlanta Braves manager, Brian Snitker, who stood at the helm of the D-Braves in 1996. In addition to Snitker, the D-Braves’ longest tenured coach (2005-2010), Paul Runge, led the D-Braves their only two Appalachian League Championships in 2006 and 2009.
Danville has also seen some of the greatest Atlanta Braves prospects throughout the years. Amongst the most notable players include Andruw Jones, Adam Wainwright, Jeff Francoeur, Rafael Furcal, Jason Heyward, and current Atlanta players Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr.
MLB and USA Baseball said they are communicating with the NCAA to ensure participation in the Prospect Development Pipeline program does not detract from college eligibility, which presumably means players in the league no longer will be paid.
Each team will be scheduled for a 54-game regular season with wood bats, and the two organizations will support staffing and administration. Former major leaguers will provide instruction.
The 10 teams in the league will change their names and logos to "incorporate symbols and images important to their respective local communities,” according to MLB and USA Baseball.
The agreement between MLB and the minor leagues expires Wednesday. MLB has proposed cutting the minimum guaranteed minor league affiliates from 160 to 120 next year, or to four per major league organization plus teams at their spring training complexes.
Many teams from the Pioneer League and the New York-Penn League also are likely to become part of college summer leagues.
