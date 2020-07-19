This week with the Mustangs: Martinsville picks up big early season series win

Saturday’s game at Hooker Field was a slug fest from the beginning, with both the Martinsville Mustangs and Peninsula Pilots scoring four runs each in the first inning. After going back and forth in the early innings, the Mustangs bullpen settled the visitor’s bats late to help with a 9-6 victory.
The Mustangs’ bullpen duo of Kevin Kopps (Arkansas) and Corey Spain (Spain) put up five straight zeros on the scoreboard, allowing just one run in the ninth inning. Kopps threw 4.1 innings allowing two hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Spain threw the final two innings allowing two hits and one run with two strikeouts and one walk.
“I thought our pitchers, specifically the bullpen was fantastic,” said Mustangs coach Jake Marinelli.
The Mustangs trailed 5-4 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning. Landon Shaw (Presbyterian) got the scoring started for Martinsville in the fourth on an RBI double that scored Logan Fink (Kinnesaw State). Shaw came around to score on a single from Matt Goodheart (Arkansas), and Goodheart scored on a home run by Will Knight (VMI).
Martinsville led 8-5 heading into the fifth, and never relinquished the lead the rest of the way.
“Defense was outstanding. A couple more timely hits, Will Knight with the big fly. It was a good team effort,” Marinelli said.
Here’s more about the Mustangs last couple days and the week ahead:
ROAD GAMES AND STANDINGS
Marinelli said the team returned from a Friday night road game at Peninsula around 5 a.m. Saturday morning. But even with the long night and little sleep, he didn’t see any signs of fatigue from his squad Saturday night.
“It was a little bit of a grind but they showed up full energy,” he said. “Slept all day pretty much and you couldn’t have told by our performance that we were a little short rest.”
Friday was the first road contest for the Mustangs after starting the season with 10 straight home games. It didn’t go the way Martinsville was hoping with a 4-1 loss, but after a 9-3 win over Peninsula at home Thursday they were still able to come away with a series win.
“It’s huge. We needed that game,” Marinelli said. “I know it’s early still but it still seemed like a big game. Our guys are fired up and I’m really happy with the way they performed.”
After Saturday’s win, the Mustangs improve to 8-4 on the year, 3-4 in the Coastal Plain League, third among the four teams in their division. The High Point-Thomasville HiToms are 10-2, 4-2 in the CPL, the Wilson Tobs are 8-3 and 6-3 in conference, and the Pilots are 7-7, 3-7 in the CPL.
TEAM STATS
Martinsville is hitting .303 as a team (2nd in CPL), has scored 117 runs this season (3rd in CPL) and has 121 hits (4th in CPL). The team’s 92 walks is third in the CPL and their 101 strikeouts is second fewest in the league. They also lead the league in on-base percentage (.447).
The Mustangs pitchers have allowed the second fewest runs (61) and earned runs (45) among CPL teams. The team’s 51 walks is also second best in the league. They have a team earned run average of 3.93, also second in the CPL.
“They’re working so hard,” Marinelli said. “Early work. Our assistant coaches are fantastic. They’re really selfless guys and the players are taking advantage of it in a good way so seeing some results is nice.”
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
The Mustangs have two pitchers among the best in the CPL in separate statistical categories.
Kyle Ruehlman (Gardner-Webb) is second in the CPL with a 1.50 ERA. Kopps is second in the CPL in strikeouts with 22.
Here’s a look at how some of the Mustangs hitters did over the last three games:
Matt Suggs (UNC-W) — 3 hits, 3 runs, RBI, walk
Joe Simone (Gardner-Webb) — 4 hits, 4 RBIs, run, 4 walks
Knight — 3 hits, 3 RBIs, 2 run, 4 walks
Shaw — hit, 2 runs, 2 walks
Christian Easley (PHCC/UMBC) — 2 hits, 2 runs, walk
Goodheart — 2 hits, run, RBI
THIS WEEK
The Mustangs returned home on Sunday for a non-conference game against the Bull City Crash. Results of the game were too late for publication.
Sunday’s was the first of three straight home non-conference games for Martinsville. They’ll return home on Monday and Tuesday to take on the Deep River Muddogs and the Lexington Flying Pigs.
Martinsville will play the Wilson Tobs for the first time this season, starting on Thursday with a road contest then returning to Hooker Field for Game 2 on Friday.
All games will begin at 7 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
