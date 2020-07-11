WATCH NOW: Smith River Sports Complex hosts first tournament since start of coronavirus pandemic

Stutz said the complex provided about 10 staff members for the weekend, which is about the same as other tournaments. But instead of having a big staff preparing food in the concession stand many were instead on cleaning duty throughout the day. The Fusion also brought their own staff to help police the crowds.

“We’re just trying to provide some activity for the teams that have been training … and who have lost the summer,” Vanterpool said. “It was getting tough but we all wanted to do it in a responsible way. We felt us being together and putting on an event that we could control was a better option than having to go to an event that was out of our control.”

“It’s really good to get people back out here. It’s exciting,” Stutz said. “It’s a nervous time but it’s an exciting time. Seeing everybody back out here enjoying our facilities and enjoying the fields. I could’t tell you how many compliments we’ve received.