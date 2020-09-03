What to know ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

There’s something I think a lot about every time the NASCAR postseason begins.
Why are they called the playoffs and not the raceoffs?
Anyways, dumb thoughts aside, the NASCAR playoffs will begin this Sunday at Darlington Raceway, with 16 drivers all vying for a spot in the championship four and the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series title.
Here’s a look at the drivers and the next 10 races:
Who’s Hot
Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick
This is no surprise. Hamlin and Harvick have won 13 of 26 races this season. Harvick has three wins in the last six races with another top-5 finish. Hamlin has finished in the top-5 six of the last eight races with two wins.
Harvick currently leads Hamlin in the standings by 10 points, and Hamlin is 18 points better than Brad Keselowski, who’s currently third. If you were making a prediction on the final four, you can likely go ahead and slot the No. 4 and No. 11 in now.
Who’s Not
Ryan Blaney
At the start of the season, the No. 12 car seemed like the most unlucky driver in the Cup Series, finishing either second or third five times in the first 12 races. Talladega was lucky No. 13 for Blaney when he was finally able to get to victory lane for the first and only time in 2020.
Since then, the bad luck has turned into a bad season for Blaney. He’s finished in the top 5 just once and the top 10 four times in the final 13 races, with an average finish of 17th.
Blaney was able to finish the regular season with a sixth place finish at Daytona last Saturday, his first top 10 in five races, so maybe his luck is turning around again, but for the car that was clearly one of the fastest in the field at the beginning of the season the way thing have gone the last two months is definitely discouraging.
Kurt Busch and Clint Bowyer
Blaney’s not the only driver who finished the regular season on a sour note. Kurt Busch, who is 15th in the standings and doesn’t have a win this season, hasn’t finished inside the top 10 in seven races and finished 40th, 13th, and 34th the last three week.
Clint Bowyer, who is 13th in the standings and also without a win this season, finished sixth at Dover and the Daytona Road Course in the last month, but has an average finish of 13.9 in the last 11 races. Both drivers will have their work cut out for them to make it to the round of 12.
One thing that will happen in the playoffs
Kyle Busch will win a race
If someone told you last November that defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch would go the entire 2020 regular season without a win, you would have gone to Vegas and put a big money bet on that because it’s something no one would have expected.
Kyle Busch had five Cup Series wins last season, and has four wins between the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series this year. But while the defending champ has 11 top-5s and 13 top-10s this year, he’s yet to reach victory lane in the top level of racing.
Don’t expect that to stay that way though. Kyle Busch is one of the most competitive drivers in racing, and will figure out a way to get back to the championship four. Plus, he has 23 career wins combined at the final nine tracks before the championship, and a victory at all but the Charlotte Roval. His best chance comes in the first round, where he has six career wins at Richmond and eight at Bristol.
Other things that could happen
Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola play spoiler
On May 20 a friend texting me and said “Bowman is going to win the championship this year. Mark it down.” That was a bold statement, even though to that point the No. 88 had a win and a second place finish in the first eight races of the season, and looked like the best of the Hendrick Motorsports cars.
Bowman has three top-5 and eight top-10 finishes this season, but he’s been overshadowed by teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott lately, both of which have wins in the final weeks of the season. However, Bowman finished the regular season with a fifth and seventh place finish in the last two races, and had a second place finish at Darlington earlier this season.
Aric Almirola is quietly having one of the most consistent seasons of anyone in the Cup Series. Earlier this year he went five straight races finishing in the top-5, and added four more top-10 finishes to the end of that streak. Almirola has an average finish of 12.7 this season, and that includes two DNFs.
Almirola has finishes of 12th and 7th at Darlington this season.
Jimmie Johnson plays spoiler
Seven-time Cup Series champion Johnson just barely missed the playoffs in his final full season of racing, but don’t expect him to be a non-factor in the next 10 races.
Johnson has 37 wins combined at the final 10 tracks the Cup Series will go to this season, and at least two wins at each one except the Charlotte Roval. Even though the Cup Series winningest active driver hasn’t won since 2017, I wouldn’t expect him to finish his career without getting to victory lane at least one more time.
Who’ll be left when the series comes to Martinsville
The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Martinsville Speedway for the penultimate race of the season on November 1, with eight drivers racing for the final four spots in the championship.
If you were to look at how the season’s gone, it’s safe to guess about five of those eight spots are probably obvious picks, with only three chances for some surprises. Of course, anything can happen over the next nine weeks, and if a driver still alive in the playoffs wins they automatically advance.
Here’s my best guess for who the eight drivers still alive at Martinsville will be: Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Aric Almirola
The NASCAR Cup Series will open the playoffs with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
