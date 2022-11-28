Miles in Martinsville announces date for Light Up The Night 5K

Miles In Martinsville announced this week its latest race, The Light Up The Night 5K, will run on December 10 at 4 p.m.

The race will be run at the Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex, starting and finishing on the Complex's boat ramp access road between the driving range and field number 6. Runners will follow a course that circles the soccer fields and proceeds along the Smith River on the Dick & Willie Trail.

This race is presented by Miles in Martinsville, under the auspices of the Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA.

This is the fall event for the local Youth in Motion program, designed to inspire young girls and boys to be "joyful, healthy, and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum and creatively integrating running into their lives," according to the group's mission statement. The race will include serious competitors of all ages, as well as the participation of a significant number of youngsters along with their coaches and mentors.

"It is a fun kick off to the holiday season with many runners and walkers dressed in festive costumes, with lots of kids involved," a release from Miles in Martinsville read.

Miles in Martinsville encourages area citizens to come to the Smith River Sports Complex on the date of the race to celebrate together by running, walking, watching, or cheering with the decked out competitors.

Proceeds from the race benefit programs of the YMCA.

Participants may pick up their packets with race bibs on December 9, from noon-6 p.m. at the YMCA, located at 3 Starling Avenue in Martinsville, and on race day at the Smith River Sports Complex Pavilion from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Runners are strongly encouraged to register online prior to December 7.

For details, course map and online registration, runners can visit www.MilesInMartinsville.com.

Miles in Martinsville conducts a series of races throughout the year with this effort being supported by numerous community sponsors. A full schedule of events can be found at the Miles in Martinsville website.