NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas talks his rise through racing and using social media to show is fandom

At 17 years old, Ryan Vargas made the decision to move from his home in California to the east coast to pursue a racing career.
Vargas started racing when he was around 11 years old, eventually winning a couple championships in bandoleros. He then moved up to street stocks, racing a 1973 Camaro, and then eventually late models and super late models.
He found success in all forms of racing, prompting his move to the east coast.
"I was using my race winnings from other late model races for rent and other utilities," Vargas said by phone this week. "I really just threw myself to the wolves and I'm very fortunate to have made it as far as I have."
Vargas raced in the K&N East series for a year in 2018, and a year later began Xfinity racing, racing 12 times in two seasons before getting a full-time ride with JD Motorsports before the start of this season.
This week's NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 will be Vargas's second time ever racing at Martinsville Speedway. It wasn't a place the 20-year-old southern California kid knew much about growing up, but a place he was excited to try to get around.
Ninety-one laps of the Xfinity Series race were run Friday night before a lengthy rain delay forced a postponement of the race to Sunday at noon.
"Martinsville was always a favorite of mine as a fan watching on TV," Vargas said. "It's such an historic place so to have the opportunity to race there period is super incredible. It's one I've always dreamt of. To now go there for my second time and hopefully have some better luck this time around, it'll be a lot of fun for sure."
Vargas finished last fall's Martinsville race 34th, and is 30th in the Xfinity Series standings so far this season. He came into this weekend with a lot more confidence in himself and his team.
"It's super cool to see how far it's come. We've had a lot of odds stacked against us, and to be there the way we have and to have worked our way up to this spot, it really does mean a lot," Vargas said. "These guys, they work hard and that's what really builds a lot of confidence in a driver is when you see your team, after the race we had in Atlanta, they're not satisfied. They go home, they know what we need to work on, they go over their notes, and give us the key and I'm very excited to see what we can bring to Martinsville."
Vargas is helping lead a new trend racers who uses social media to not only interact with fans but also gain sponsors. Last year, after a campaign on the platform, Vargas had the app TikTok as a main sponsor on his car for a race.
He was also able to procure a sponsorship from NFL star Alvin Kamara. Both of those deals were started by tweets on Twitter.
"Social media is by far one of the biggest factors in any racer's career, really," Vargas said. "The biggest thing about social media is it's free. A lot of people act like it's such a chore to be on social media, but if you just make it something that you're used to and you don't let it get in the way of what you're trying to do in your career it can be utilized as such a great tool.
"It's super cool to have led that charge and I'm very very excited to see how it all goes."
Vargas is also appreciative of the way social media allows him to interact directly with his fans, a number that is growing. He's amassed nearly 210,000 followers and 2.5 million likes on the video sharing app TikTok, and has 12.6 thousand followers in Twitter.
"You get to have fun with it," he said. "Half the time on TikTok my posts are hardly about racing. It's just me cracking jokes and having fun. If you show people that you're a normal person that just happens to drive a racecar it's going to go a lot further than just pretending to be something that's much bigger than others."
Vargas was a fan of racing before he was a driver. To now have reached the second highest NASCAR series, he makes it a point to show followers he's still a fan at heart.
"You can interact directly with people and you get to learn more about who the people are who are supporting you," he said. "Social media makes waves. If you have a lot of people that support you and believe in you it can go a long way... I'm super appreciative of the people who do support me and it's nice to have that outlet to show them how much you appreciate them."
In the two week break since the last Xfinity Series race, Vargas said he's "hit the books," doing a lot of film study and iRacing to get ready for Martinsville. He knows it'll be a tough race having to come through the field, but it's going to be nice for him to get back in the race car again.
"I'm just excited. I'm excited to go back out there, try to turn this season around a little more and have a good clean race, a solid finish and a car that's in tact in one piece, that's going to be the big key factor," he said.
The rest of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 will run at noon on Sunday from Martinsville Speedway.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com