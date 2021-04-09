NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas talks his rise through racing and using social media to show is fandom

"Social media is by far one of the biggest factors in any racer's career, really," Vargas said. "The biggest thing about social media is it's free. A lot of people act like it's such a chore to be on social media, but if you just make it something that you're used to and you don't let it get in the way of what you're trying to do in your career it can be utilized as such a great tool.

"It's super cool to have led that charge and I'm very very excited to see how it all goes."

Vargas is also appreciative of the way social media allows him to interact directly with his fans, a number that is growing. He's amassed nearly 210,000 followers and 2.5 million likes on the video sharing app TikTok, and has 12.6 thousand followers in Twitter.

"You get to have fun with it," he said. "Half the time on TikTok my posts are hardly about racing. It's just me cracking jokes and having fun. If you show people that you're a normal person that just happens to drive a racecar it's going to go a lot further than just pretending to be something that's much bigger than others."

Vargas was a fan of racing before he was a driver. To now have reached the second highest NASCAR series, he makes it a point to show followers he's still a fan at heart.