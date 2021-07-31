Hanging With Cooper: My quest to watch everything in the Olympics

At one point, one of the guys had his phone fall out of his pocket while doing a trick, and it was that point my confusion about competitive skateboarding hit its peak.

I do like that in skateboarding they designate right and left-handed riding as "regular" and "goofy". That's how we should call all things right and left-handed.

WEIGHTLIFTING

I watched the finals of women's 55kg weightlifting, and was immediately struck by how tiny those women are. Hildilyn Diaz, who won the first ever Olympic gold medal for the Philippines, is only 5-foot-2, and she lifted a combines 224kg (493 pounds). She's amazing!

I looked it up and its actually preferred for weightlifters to be shorter because they don't have as far to lift the bar, which makes sense now that I think about it.

The biggest thing I learned about weightlifting is there are judges to make sure that lifts are done with correct form and the elbows lock out. You have to pop the elbows out in one motion. You can't lift it over your head and then lock your elbows. Which makes what they do even more incredible.