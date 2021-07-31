Hanging With Cooper: My quest to watch everything in the Olympics

My goal going into the Olympics was to watch all 41 sports at least once. And so far I'm on a good pace, which means I've watched A LOT of Olympics in the past week-and-a-half.
Some sports I've watched I know a lot about. Others I know basically nothing about. So it's been fun.
Here are the sports I've really dove into so far, and my thoughts on them.
SKATEBOARDING
So far, skateboarding in the Olympics has been the one sports I've had the most questions about. I've never really watched the Summer X Games closely, but I know it's very laid back and chill.
But I had no idea skateboarding in the Olympics - this is the first time the sport has been competed at the Olympics - would be this laid back.
For one thing, they don't wear helmets, which is very scary to me. And a lot of them were just wearing jeans, which, as a person who loves jeans more than any article of clothing and has fallen asleep in mine more than once, I get it, but that seems uncomfortable to wear at the highest level of competition.
Also, more than half of the guys in the street competition had headphones in, which I feel like shouldn't be allowed. I just pretended that they were all listening to Michael Jordan giving them affirmations like, "I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and, doggoneit, people like me."
At one point, one of the guys had his phone fall out of his pocket while doing a trick, and it was that point my confusion about competitive skateboarding hit its peak.
I do like that in skateboarding they designate right and left-handed riding as "regular" and "goofy". That's how we should call all things right and left-handed.
WEIGHTLIFTING
I watched the finals of women's 55kg weightlifting, and was immediately struck by how tiny those women are. Hildilyn Diaz, who won the first ever Olympic gold medal for the Philippines, is only 5-foot-2, and she lifted a combines 224kg (493 pounds). She's amazing!
I looked it up and its actually preferred for weightlifters to be shorter because they don't have as far to lift the bar, which makes sense now that I think about it.
The biggest thing I learned about weightlifting is there are judges to make sure that lifts are done with correct form and the elbows lock out. You have to pop the elbows out in one motion. You can't lift it over your head and then lock your elbows. Which makes what they do even more incredible.
The thing that scares me the most about weightlifting is after they lift it they just throw the bar down on the ground. What if you drop it on your toe? What if the bar breaks and shatters? There are too many variables, I think they should just set it down gently for safety.
GYMNASTICS
I'm so happy for Suni Lee, the American who won the women's all-around gold medal. If you haven't read the story about her and her family you should. Her ability to step up under such difficult circumstances and perform so well was incredible.
One thing that I think hasn't been mentioned much about Lee is she just graduated from high school and is committed to do gymnastics at Auburn University this fall.
Before, most top gymnasts wouldn't go the college rout because it would be a mistake financially. But, now that college athletes are allowed to profit off of their name, image, and likeness, Lee and so many other Olympic athletes can still enjoy competing in college and not worry about taking a financial hit. If she still decides to compete at Auburn, I think it will not only be huge for college gymnastics, but the new rules will also help athletes and prolong their careers.
SWIMMING
What I didn't previously understand is, how were different types of swimming, like the butterfly and breaststroke, invented? They're so impractical! Like, what person needed to swim from one place to another very quickly said, "let me try swinging my arms over my head underwater and see if that's faster"?
So I looked it up. According to Swimming.org, American swimmer Henry Myers is believed to be the first person to use the butterfly arms in a race in 1933, because it actually was faster than the breaststroke. About 20 years later, the butterfly was in the Olympics.
So now, my new goal in life is to invent a new swimming stroke and get it in the Olympics too.
SOFTBALL
I'm so excited softball returned to the Olympics again. But, I think the postponed Games and extra year might have hurt Team USA.
The pitching, led by veteran aces Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman, was incredible. The defense allowed just four runs the entire tournament on the way to a silver medal.
And the bats were clutch when they needed to be, but Team USA scored just nine runs in Tokyo. They reached the gold medal game and only lost once, but it took two walk-offs and a great defensive play in another game to get there. There wasn't anyone in the lineup who was a feared hitter or a big threat.
The international game is much different than the college game, but I think if the U.S. would have re-picked the team (the team was picked in October 2019, before the Games were postponed) and got some younger hitters, some power, for the lineup it would have made a difference.
But, a silver medal is still incredible. Softball won't be back for the Paris Games in three years, but I really hope it can be back for Los Angeles in 2028.
A COUPLE OTHER RANDOM THOUGHTS
Track and Field - It blows my mind all the technology we have and Olympic shot put and discus is still measured by a guy standing there and putting a stick in the ground where he thinks it landed.
Trampoline - I don't pretend to be a world class athlete, but if someone gave me $1 million and said "you have 3 years to train for the Paris Olympics" I would 100 percent choose to try trampoline.
Water Polo - I think the most difficult position to play in all of sports is water polo goalie. At least everyone else gets to swim up and down the pool. Goalies just have to stay there treading water in one spot the whole game, and still have lateral movement and be able to throw the ball the length of the pool.
Technically, yes, goalies can hang on the goal or sides or touch the bottom while play is on the other end, but what I've read online is most high level goalies don't because it can damage or move the goal, and in the Olympics, nowhere in the pool is it shallow enough to touch the bottom and the wall is too far away.
Water polo just seems like a super not fun sport to play and those who do it are amazing.
