Hanging With Miss Cooper: My favorite Olympics moments

It seems as if every Olympics is better than the last, right? There are always so many firsts it makes you wonder if somehow we’ll run out of firsts that could happen. Not to mention all the memorable moments and athletes’ stories that make you truly appreciate the Games in ways you didn’t think were possible.
The big moments from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will always be remembered. Caeleb Dressel took home his first (of what will likely be many) individual swimming gold medals. Simone Biles pulled out of the Olympic team event and returned for the final gymnastics finals, battling physical and mental struggles to take home the bronze in the balance beam. Suni Lee kept up the streak of American women taking home the gymnastics all-around gold. Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda helped the U.S. sweep the men’s and women’s golf events.
But there were many, many other moments which may not be remembered in the biggest headlines about this year’s Games, but were memorable all the same.
Here were my favorite moments from Tokyo this summer:
American dynastiesImagine some of the best dynasties in American sports. UCLA men’s basketball in the 60s and 70s. The Boston Celtics in the 70s. The Chicago Bulls in the 90s. The New England Patriots in the 2000s.
Few, if any, can match being at the top of the world for 24 years straight.
The U.S. women’s basketball team tied the Olympic record by winning a seventh straight gold medal. Not only has the team been dominant, but two players – Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird – have been on the team for five of those golds.
Women’s basketball isn’t the only current American sports dynasty. The women’s water polo won its third straight gold medal, the only women’s team to ever win three straight Olympic titles. The feat has only been done on the men’s side twice.
The U.S. women’s water polo team won the gold medal game 14-5. The women’s basketball team won the finals 90-75, proving that not only were both teams all-time greats, but they were dominant in their endeavors.
Speaking of American women’s sports…
Who run the world? GirlsThe U.S. again led all nations both in total medals and gold medals won during the Tokyo Olympics, but that wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the dominance of America’s female athletes.
Women won 23 of the U.S.’s 39 gold medals, and accounted for 58.4 percent of all the country’s 113 medals overall.
And women were some of the biggest stars of the Games too. According to AP reporter Jenna Fryer, based on Facebook and Instagram data, the top 5 most mentioned athletes on social media – Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Tamyra Mensah-Stock, Athing Mu, and Jade Carey – were all women. On Instagram, seven of the ten U.S. athletes who gained the most followers and drove the most interactions were women.
The woman who stood out the most to me was…
Allyson Felix goes
for one last runAllyson Felix has for the last decade been one of the most impressive track runners in the world. She’s one of the few runners to win Olympic gold in either single or relay races of 100, 200, and 400 meters. Plus, she’s been at the top of her game for 17 years.
Back in 2017 Felix was pregnant and battling Nike because the company offered her 70 percent of her prior contract and didn’t offer any maternity protections. Felix left Nike for Athleta, and Nike has since added more payment protection for pregnant athletes.
Felix also proved that female athletes aren’t expendable just because they’ve given birth. With her 2-year old daughter, Camryn, watching from home, Felix won bronze in the women’s 400 meter dash, and gold as the second leg of the U.S. women’s 4x400 meter relay team.
Felix has inspired several generations of track runners and female athletes.
Speaking of the next generation of athletes…
- Diving at 14 years old?
Listen, when I was 14 I could do a backflip off the diving board and thought I was the coolest person at the pool.
At 14 years old, China’s Quan Hongchan is the best diver in the world, and she definitely does more than just a single backflip.
Quan won the gold medal in the 10 meter platform diving final, and had three perfect-10 dives, breaking the record for overall score. She won the finals by more than 40 points.
Just another note about diving, never watch it live. It’s terrifying. Sometimes they show replays that show just how close the divers get to smacking their face on the diving board on the way down, and let me tell you, it’s deathly close!
Don’t get me wrong, I loved watching diving. It was exhilarating.
You know what else was exhilarating?
- New and old sports are fun
Sports climbing made its debut in the Olympics this year, and I, for one, am so glad it did. Part of sports climbing is speed climbing, where climbers try to get up a rock wall as quickly as possible, and it might be the most fun seven seconds of sports you’ll ever watch.
The fun thing about the Olympics is it always reminds me of sports that I kind of forget about except for once every four years, but then I watch and remember, oh yea, these sports are awesome and incredibly fun to watch.
Sports climbing will become one of those sports for me. Rhythmic gymnastics and artistic swimming are two others. Rhythmic gymnastics and artistic swimming are some of the most impressive athletic feats in the Games. The teams are beautiful in their precision, artistry, and synchronization, but don’t get it twisted. The athletic abilities it takes to do them both is unbelievable.
Speaking of incredible athleticism…
- 400 hurdles dual records
The 400 meter dash is widely considered the most difficult race in track and field. It’s a mental race as much as it is a physical one.
So, it’s always funny to me someone decided to take track’s hardest race and add literal hurdles to the event.
This Olympics 400 meter hurdles races were both examples of the best track runners in the world at their absolute best.
Norwegian Karsten Warholm broke the world record in the men’s 400 hurdles, running a time of 45.94 seconds, breaking his own record by more than half a second.
Not to be outdone, a day later American Sydney McLaughlin also broke her own world record by nearly half a second, winning gold in the women’s 400 hurdles with a time of 51.46 seconds.
To put that in perspective, McLaughlin was the lead leg on the women’s 4x400 meter relay and ran her hurdles-free 400 in 50.21 seconds. It’s almost like the hurdles don’t even matter to them.
There were some other local track runners who also made a Tokyo impact...
- Virginians
Two track runners brought Olympic gold to Virginia, their home state this year. Michael Cherry, from Chesapeake, was a member of the American men’s 4x400 meter relay team that competed and won the finals, and Trevor Stewart, from Lorton, also brought home gold for running a leg for the team in the semifinals.
Five other Virginians also took home Olympic medals:
- Keldon Johnson (South Hill)—gold in men’s basketball
- Grant Holloway (Chesapeake) – silver in the men’s 110 meter hurdles
- Noah Lyles (Alexandria) – bronze in the men’s 200 meter dash
- Keyshawn Davis (Norfolk) – silver in lightweight boxing
- Torri Huske (Arlington) – silver in the women’s 4x100 meter medley swimming relay
