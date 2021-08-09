Hanging With Miss Cooper: My favorite Olympics moments

At 14 years old, China’s Quan Hongchan is the best diver in the world, and she definitely does more than just a single backflip.

Quan won the gold medal in the 10 meter platform diving final, and had three perfect-10 dives, breaking the record for overall score. She won the finals by more than 40 points.

Just another note about diving, never watch it live. It’s terrifying. Sometimes they show replays that show just how close the divers get to smacking their face on the diving board on the way down, and let me tell you, it’s deathly close!

Don’t get me wrong, I loved watching diving. It was exhilarating.

You know what else was exhilarating?

- New and old sports are fun

Sports climbing made its debut in the Olympics this year, and I, for one, am so glad it did. Part of sports climbing is speed climbing, where climbers try to get up a rock wall as quickly as possible, and it might be the most fun seven seconds of sports you’ll ever watch.

The fun thing about the Olympics is it always reminds me of sports that I kind of forget about except for once every four years, but then I watch and remember, oh yea, these sports are awesome and incredibly fun to watch.