Pandemic remains its own event for the delayed Summer Olympics

And according to the BBC, the World Health Organization said in September, 2016 that there were no confirmed cases of Zika among travelers or athletes at the Rio Olympics. Nuclear tensions with North Korea also dissipated before the 2018 games even began.

However, the largest controversy when it comes to this year’s Olympics doesn’t seem to be going away. And although competition will continue and the coronavirus won’t be the biggest newsmaker over the next two weeks, unlike in Olympics past, the COVID-19 pandemic likely remain a story once competition is over.

The 2021 Olympics are officially titled the 2020 Tokyo Games because they are being played a full year after originally scheduled. The Games were postponed for 12 months because of the pandemic, which, according to the most recent data, has killed more than 4 million people worldwide.

The International Olympic Committee went to great lengths to make sure the 2020 Games would be able to go on this year, despite much protest from those in Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government re-upped a state of emergency in Tokyo on July 9 that will run through Aug. 22, leaving it in place for the entirety of the Olympic Games.