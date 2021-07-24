Pandemic remains its own event for the delayed Summer Olympics

Every Olympic Games begin under perilous circumstances. It’s the nature of bringing together tens of thousands of athletes, fans and media from every corner of the world and putting on a multibillion-dollar, monthlong event.
But in recent years, it seems as if each new Games becomes even more fraught with danger, sparking controversy before they even begin.
The 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, sparked protests and demands to be moved due because of Russia’s record of human rights violations, especially against those in the LGBT community.
The 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, were staged amid fears of the Zika virus - a mosquito-borne virus unique to Brazil that had some doctors and athletes worried it could spread beyond the country’s borders and across the world - as well as fears that housing quarters and stadiums wouldn’t be completed in time.
The most recent 2018 Winter Games were in PyeongChang, South Korea, despite growing tensions between South Korea and its neighbor to the north and nuclear missile tests performed by North Korea.
Once the games begin, though, controversies and fears relating to the run-up to the Olympics tend to dissipate and are largely forgotten before the first medals are handed out.
Russia’s anti-LGBT laws remained in effect throughout the 2014 Games, but the protests led to more acceptance of LGBT athletes among the Olympic community.
And according to the BBC, the World Health Organization said in September, 2016 that there were no confirmed cases of Zika among travelers or athletes at the Rio Olympics. Nuclear tensions with North Korea also dissipated before the 2018 games even began.
However, the largest controversy when it comes to this year’s Olympics doesn’t seem to be going away. And although competition will continue and the coronavirus won’t be the biggest newsmaker over the next two weeks, unlike in Olympics past, the COVID-19 pandemic likely remain a story once competition is over.
The 2021 Olympics are officially titled the 2020 Tokyo Games because they are being played a full year after originally scheduled. The Games were postponed for 12 months because of the pandemic, which, according to the most recent data, has killed more than 4 million people worldwide.
The International Olympic Committee went to great lengths to make sure the 2020 Games would be able to go on this year, despite much protest from those in Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government re-upped a state of emergency in Tokyo on July 9 that will run through Aug. 22, leaving it in place for the entirety of the Olympic Games.
According to Japan’s Kyodo News, this is the fourth state of emergency for Tokyo since the start of the pandemic last March. According to NPR, on Wednesday Tokyo reported the most new cases of COVID-19 in the city since January. More than 1,800 people in Tokyo tested positive for the virus just two days before the Olympics opening ceremony.
"If the increase rate rises further, in less than two weeks, we will face a critical situation with the number of infections far exceeding that of the third wave," a Japanese government official told NPR. "There is an urgent need to prepare crisis management systems for hospital care, as well as for designated hotels for recovery and at-home recovery."
Health experts in Japan have warned for months that the Games could become a massive super-spreader event, and fears that the virus wouldn’t affect athletes have not been assuaged. As of Wednesday, 110 new cases of COVID-19 linked to the Olympics were reported.
Three of those were athletes, one of whom is staying in the Olympic Village, Bloomberg News reported. One member of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, Kara Eaker, remains in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Zach LaVine did not travel with the U.S. men’s basketball team after testing positive, and U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff had to withdraw from the Games altogether last week after contracting the virus.
The U.S. will have 613 athletes competing in the Olympics, and an additional 200 competing in the Paralympic Games, set to begin in Tokyo just after the Olympics closer.
Thirteen athletes representing Virginia will compete for Team USA this year: five in track and field, two in boxing and three in swimming. One additional swimmer, Ian Ho, from Blacksburg, will represent Hong Kong.
Collegiately, a school record seven athletes will represent Virginia Tech this year, as well as two other Hokies who will serve as coaches. Nineteen individuals will represent UVa. Former Virginia basketball standout Dawn Staley will serve as head coach of the U.S. women’s basketball team.
Despite the challenges, the IOC has tried its best to keep the athletes as safe as possible. The Olympics this year are being held with no spectators, and there are many safeguards in place for the athletes competing for Team USA.
Athletes cannot check into the Olympic Village more than five days ahead of their first scheduled events, and they cannot take public transportation and can only travel from where they are staying to their event venues. They must also be masked at all times.
But the games are underway. The opening ceremony was staged to full pageantry but with almost no spectators. The torch was lit. The competition began, and the first medals were awarded Saturday.
Now it's a matter and watching and waiting.
