What to know about the Tokyo Olympics

Dressel won six gold medals at the 2019 world championships, and took a record eight medals in all. He will compete individually in the 100-free, 100-fly and 50-free, all of which he is the favorite. He will also likely compete in the men’s 400-free and 800-free relays, men’s 400-medley relay, and the mixed 400-medley relay.

Games to Watch

- Japan/USA softball

Softball returns to the Olympics this year for the first time since the 2008 Games, and the sport adopted a strange format where each team plays five pool play games and at the end the two teams with the best record move on to the Gold Medal Match.

This makes each pool play game essentially a must-win, putting more pressure on each squad. So far, the US softball team has excelled, winning their first three games 2-0 over Italy, 1-0 over Canada, and 2-0 over Mexico. While the team’s pitchers – Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman, both of whom played for Team USA in the last Olympics 13 years ago – have been lights out, the bats haven’t been at that level yet.

And that’s scary for the US as they face Japan on Sunday. The Japanese team is the defending Olympic Gold Medalists, and have an equally great pitcher of their own, Yukiko Ueno, who is considered one of the best pitchers in the world.