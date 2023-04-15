Patrick and Henry Community College welding students left their mark on this year’s Martinsville Speedway NASCAR events by building a trailer for the famous grandfather clock trophy.

The grandfather cock has been the prize for NASCAR race winners at the Martinsville Speedway since 1964 when it was first awarded to Fred Lorenzen. Now, on the track’s 76th anniversary, the tradition continues.

This year, students in P&HCC's welding and machining programs contributed to the event by designing and assembling a trailer to hold the almost 7-foot-tall trophy, traditionally manufactured by local company Ridgeway Clocks.

“The clock is probably the most cherished and sought-after trophy in all of motorsports,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “So, we wanted to highlight it in a better fashion than just having it in Victory Lane.”

“The clock is a personality, so we wanted it to be down in pre-race so fans could take pictures of it” and with it, Campbell added. The plan to do so began with a trailer created by the students.

“We reached out to them [P&HCC] with their welding students and their CAD drafting classes and asked them to assist us and come up with a design of the trailer of how it needed to be built,” said NASCAR Director of Guest Services Tim Southers.

“The students actually designed it off the CAD machines, and then the welding class took the raw material and welded it into the final piece of the final product."

P&HCC Instructor Justin Durden said the Speedway presented them with a two-dimensional drawing of what they were looking for and then the sketches were turned into reality by P&HCC students and staff.

“CAD students created a three-dimensional model that we were able to accurately dimension and create drawings that can later be passed on to the welding students,” Durden said.

The students also created a “mounting base that could be hidden in the bottom of the clock to allow the trophy to be securely mounted to the cart, further reinforcing stability and rigidity,” Durden added.

This allows the clock to be secured without any obstructions to the outside appearance of the clock.

"I’ve seen it … They did an awesome job. It will work perfectly for what we’re trying to do,” Campbell said. “It looks good. It has the P&HCC logo etched in it. It’s a very nice deal, and they did a good job with it.”

“This was a really interesting and challenging project that was able to encompass varying disciplines within our manufacturing, engineering and technology programs offered at Patrick & Henry Community College,” Durden said.

“Our students and faculty really enjoyed this integrated project and we're looking to come up with other projects similar in nature in the future,” he added.

Campbell said the track has a relationship with the college, making it natural to bring them in on this project.

"I’m glad we did," Campbell added. "It’s a win win for both of us."

“It was refreshing to work on something bigger and with multiple pieces,” P&HCC Student Andrew Turner said.

“Definitely didn’t think I’d be making a cart for NASCAR, but it was a very cool experience to be able to make something for the people down at the speedway so they could take the clock around the block,” P&HCC Student Gerardo Becerra-Uribe said.

P&HCC Student Dante Carnes said the building process proved to be difficult because, “CAD is very new to me and I have never worked on a team project before, so it was all a learning curve.”

“The most valuable thing I learned from the experience was how to work on a team project and how to work with other people," Carnes added. "It felt weird not having control over the whole project, and it was difficult to try and piece everything together at the end, but I learned a very valuable skill to have as a reward."

The students involved in the project were: Gerardo “Jerry” Becerra-Uribe, Dante Carnes, Jacob Conway, Carlos Diaz, Leroy Falloon, Nick Lee, Aaron Legg, Clayton Liston, Logan Peters, Bryson Pleasant, and Andrew Turner.

The P&HCC instructors were: Justin Durden, Chad Hughes, Randy Smith and Drew Smith.

The students will not only be at the race, but agreed that they are excited for the opportunity to pull the trophy out on the trailer they built themselves.

“We involve the community all we can and this is just one of the ways we do it,” Campbell said. “Those young students have ownership in this weekend … They play a big role in the success of this race.”