Eva Carol Belcher, 60, of Snow Creek was sentenced to 15 years prison, but half was suspended against 2 years of probation and 5 years of good behavior.
With tens of thousands coming for rock fest in Blairs amid virus surge, 'it's going to be a hot mess,' doctor says
Alarms are sounding among the medical community.
A small but vocal audience of parents complained to the Henry County School Board that students should not have to wear masks.
Daniel Ferrell is 16 and last was seen Sept. 2.
Restaurant will anchor a new center being built by the Lester Group.
Hundreds of new cases reported in the West Piedmont Health District.
John Hughes has spent the past 62 years working full time plus part time in the evenings. "I put in a lot of hard work and a lot of long hours," he said -- and it feels good to do it.
Gospel singer Vergie Galloway remembered for her powerful music, dedication to church despite declining health
"The play of the piano and her singing radiated the atmosphere, and your attention was enlightened," Deborah Brim-Preston said of the late Vergie Galloway.
This 400-bed facility is expected to be completed by February.