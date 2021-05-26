Stimulus will bring extra millions to Martinsville

The newest version of the CARES Act is the American Rescue Plan Act, with $350 billion in additional funding for state and local governments.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told the Board of Supervisors at a regular meeting on Tuesday that $9.8 million would come to Henry County but that independent cities were the favored recipients in this round of funding.
City Manager Leon Towarnicki confirmed Hall’s comment when he told City Council on Tuesday night that Martinsville would receive between $13 and $14 million.
Ironically, it's Martinsville's status as an independent city that qualifies it for additional funding. Martinsville is pursuing reversion in order to change its status to a town.
The money will be paid in two installments, with plans in place of how to spend it by 2024. All dollars must be spent by 2026.
Council member Danny Turner said he hoped the money would be applied to lower the tax rates to residents and business owners in the city.
“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Towarnicki said. “If something happens and the pandemic comes back, then some of this funding may need to be used for business assistance and utility assistance.”
Turner said he also wanted to see the local Chamber of Commerce fully funded to continue its development plans of Uptown area.
“It’s a long process, through five years,” Towarnicki said. “As we get [new] information, we are certainly going to bring that back to council.
Budget approved on first reading
City Council approved on first reading a $99 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which begins July 1.
No one spoke at the public hearing after Towarnicki summarized a budget that includes $23.7 million for schools and 5% pay raises for employees.
Council reduced the tax rate on real estate to balance the increase in property values, so that the amount of tax owed by property owners will remain the same as the current year.
Personal property and machinery and tools rates remain unchanged.
A second reading will occur in June, when Council is expected to give formal approval.e new budget.
Also at the meeting, Council:
Set a public hearing for June 8 to receive names of citizens interested in appointments for two 3-year terms on the Martinsville City Public Schools Board, ending June 30, 2024. The terms of Dominique Hylton and Yvonne Givens expire on June 30.
Presented awards to three Martinsville Middle School students who recently participated in the Virginia Municipal League’s “If I were Mayor” Contest: Benjamin Wood, first place; Morgan Niblett, second place; and Demetrius Brown, third place.
Recognized 14 employees for reaching service milestones: Matthew Shumate, electric construction, 5 years; Corey Agee, jail, 5 years; Charles Creasy, jail, 5 years; Roy Lineberry, jail, 5 years; Charles Griffith, police, 5 years; Adam Parnell, police, 5 years; Steven Rogers, police, 5 years; Tony Hall, central garage, 5 years; Ricky Hundley, sewer maintenance, 10 years; Alberto Herrero, commonwealth’s attorney, 10 years; Jason Hairfield, streets and signs, 10 years; Harvey York, wastewater, 15 years; Michael Martin, maintenance, 20 years; and Charles Anderson, traffic signals, 25 years.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.