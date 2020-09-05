Stories from Martinsville Speedway: Fox Sports analyst Larry McReynolds recalls winning his only trophy at The Paperclip

In last week’s story from Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson recapped his win at The Paperclip in 2017.
This week’s story is also about a win, though one a little further back in time.
Many race fans know Larry McReynolds as one of the voices of NASCAR on Fox Sports, though longtime fans of the sport will also remember him as a crew chief who won 23 times on NASCAR’s highest circuit, including two Daytona 500 wins.
Of McReynolds’s 23 victories, his one at Martinsville Speedway holds a special place in his heart and trophy case. Here’s the story of that day from the words of McReynolds.
Larry McReynolds: Obviously I went to Martinsville Speedway as a competitor from essentially the beginning of 1981 through the end of 2000. A good majority of those years, from 1985 through 2000 as a crew chief, and then of course the last 20 years we’ve been doing races on Fox.
Probably 1993 was my most memorable two races there as a crew chief. I was with Robert Yates Racing, the 28 car, the Texaco Havoline car. And Davey Allison, he really had always struggled at Martinsville. I kind of saw it from the first time we went here together in the spring of 1991. The two races in ‘91, the two races in ’92, we just couldn’t qualify very well. We were qualifying deep in the field, and that would make him have to kind of overextend the car, overextend the brakes. We cooked the brakes in the car several times. Just, even though we won a bunch of races in ’91 and ’92, Martinsville was just not one we ran very well at.
So when we got ready to go there in the spring of 1993, I told Davey and Robin, ‘We’ve go to go up there and test and we’ve got to figure this deal out. We’ve got to figure out how to qualify better and we’ve got to figure out how to make this thing last, brake-wise and everything else.’ So we went up there for about three days, a week or two before. It was an off weekend for Easter. And we took two race cars, we took all kinds of brake packages, we went up there and we just wore ourselves out testing.
But when we left there we felt pretty good about what we needed to do to qualify up front which always makes a Martinsville race easier, and I think we figured out what we needed to do as far as the brake package, which is one of the more important elements about that track.
And low and behold when we went back we qualified well up inside the top 10, and ran inside the top 5, top 10 all day long. And we ended up finishing right on Rusty Wallace’s rear bumper who ended up winning the race. We finished second and it was a close second too. I mean, we left there, we wanted to win the race obviously but considering how the first four races had went with us at Martinsville with Davey and I we felt like we had conquered the world.
That was maybe April of 1993. Couldn’t wait to go back in the fall, but unfortunately Davey got killed in a helicopter crash in early July of 1993. So by the time we go back there in September of 1993, this is when Ernie Irvan had started driving the 28 car.
Even though it was a different driver I still felt really good about what we had learned in the spring race with Davey. And low and behold we sat on the pole. It was only Ernie’s third or fourth race in the 28 car and he didn’t start driving it until like Darlington Labor Day weekend.
And we sat on the pole, I think we led if not right at just a little under 400 of the 500 laps and ended up winning the race. And of course that was Ernie’s first of many wins in that 28 car.
But probably the neatest thing about that whole story is when Robert hired Ernie to drive the 28 car there was a lot of people that was against it, especially the Allisons. They just were not big Ernie Irvan fans.
And it was really hot that day in September. I mean, it was in the 90s. And I remember after the race Ernie kind of did a cool-down lap and when he came down pit road to drive down to victory lane I saw somebody walk out on pit road to give him a big thumbs up and the closer I looked it was Bobby Allison. And that really made me feel good that maybe Bobby did see that Ernie Irvan is what that 28 team needed. Not that he was there to replace Davey Allison, nobody could replace Davey, but in lieu of Davey losing his life this is kind of what we needed to rebuild this race team.
And then when we got to victory lane, it was so hot, Ernie, he couldn’t even hardly stand up. He sat down in victory lane a lot during all the photo ops but unannounced to anybody — unannounced to Robert, myself, any of the crew members, to Brian Vandercook, our PR person — Ernie took his uniform top down and he had on a t-shirt that said “In memory of Davey Allison.”
And nobody even knew he had that t-shirt on. Only Ernie knew it. It just kind of brought closure. We still missed Davey and we hate we didn’t get to go back to Martinsville with him, but it kind of brought closure that we were in the right position with Ernie Irvan driving that 28 car.
It was actually my first and unfortunately my only win there. I came close a lot of times, got a lot of top 5 finishes there, but that was my only win. Sat on the pole there several times. We actually sat on the pole there in the 26 car, the King Racing car, the spring of 1987 with Morgan Shepherd and then came back the following spring in 1988 and sat on the pole again with Ricky Rudd.
Ernie got the grandfather clock. They also gave trophies out. I did get the trophy. What’s really unique about the trophies they gave out is there was a guy in the infield in a van and he had a model car, just model sized, of about every car in the field. Built, decaled, painted, and at the base of that trophy is a clear box. And the minute the driver that won won the race he had that model car and he would put in that acrylic box at the base of the trophy and that’s what the trophy looks like and I’ve got the trophy downstairs in my trophy case. It’s not a big, big trophy, but in the bottom of it in that acrylic box is a replica of the 28 car that we obviously won the race with that day.
It’s very, very cool. To know that guy is sitting out in that van, he’s got all these model cars built and painted and decaled and the minute the car wins the race he inserts the car, seals the little acrylic box up and that’s what comes to victory lane along with the grandfather clock.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
