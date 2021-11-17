 Skip to main content
Student news: Smith inducted into honor society
Student news: Smith inducted into honor society

Myron Smith of Martinsville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Smith was initiated at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he is enrolled in the Department of Photography & Film.

Smith is the writer, producer and director of locally made films such as "39 Ghosts," The Virginia Sweded Film Festival and, with his brother, Mat Smith, "Attack of the Killer Cicadas" and "Young Blood: Evil Intentions."

Myron Smith

Martinsville filmmaker Myron Smith (here, at the premiere of his Virginia Sweded Film Festival) will open his latest movie, “39 Ghosts,” on Saturday in Lynchburg. On Oct. 2 it will be presented at the Spencer-Penn Centre.

