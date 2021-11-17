Student news: Smith inducted into honor society

Myron Smith of Martinsville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Smith was initiated at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he is enrolled in the Department of Photography & Film.
Smith is the writer, producer and director of locally made films such as "39 Ghosts," The Virginia Sweded Film Festival and, with his brother, Mat Smith, "Attack of the Killer Cicadas" and "Young Blood: Evil Intentions."
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Holly Kozelsky
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today