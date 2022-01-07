Student news

Dean's list

Elizabeth Ferguson of Collinsville was recognized on Slippery Rock (Penn.) University's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. The dean's list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

Doctoral degree

Christian Youngblood of Collinsville has completed a PhD in Information Technology from the University of Cumberlands.

Public hearings

The Virginia Department of Education will hold two public hearings for the proposed Data Science Standards of Learning:

Both will be held over Zoom. Information about the proposed SOL's is on www.doe.virginia.gov.

The Bulletin's website has clickable links for information about the proposed SOL's as well as to the egistration sites for the two meetings.

JROTC essay contest

The Association of the United States Army invites JROTC students and enlistees to enter its AUSA Allegheny-Blue Ridge Chapter Second Annual Essay Contest.

The essay should be between 500-650 word on the topic "Describe a time you had to make a tough decision. What led to your conclusion?".

The deadline is Feb. 15. For entry specifications, contact Rob Hankins at rwhankins@yahoo.com.

