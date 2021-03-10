Students return to classrooms in Henry County Public Schools for the first time since November

Teachers and staff of Henry County Public Schools on Wednesday welcomed back more than 2,500 students who returned to classrooms for the first time since early November.

After months of all-virtual instruction due to concerns about COVID-19, county schools have reopened to students on a hybrid “AABB” schedule. Students are divided into two groups (A and B) that attend in-person classes on different days.

The “B” group started back this week, attending school Wednesday and Thursday. Another 1,600 or so students in the “A” group will start in-person classes next week, attending Monday and Tuesday. Fridays continue to be virtual learning days for everyone.

A little more than 40% of Henry County families have opted to continue virtual learning. Based on parent surveys and attendance counts, HCPS Communications Director Monica Hatchett said about 2,957 students will remain virtual, while 4,191 students chose the hybrid plan.

At Axton Elementary School, staff marked the return to hybrid learning with a theme of “When Life Gives You Lemons, You Make Lemonade,” Hatchett said.

“Staff dressed in lemon colors, and lemons decorated the hallways,” she said.